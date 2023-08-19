Connect with us

Cryptocurrency CAIZcoin Prepares To Launch Globally
Published

6 seconds ago

on

Cryptocurrency CAIZcoin Prepares To Launch Globally

(CTN News) – The Islamic financial principles-based cryptocurrency CAIZcoin, which was founded in the EU, is about to make its highly anticipated global debut and it is anticipated that it will eclipse all other cryptocurrency tokens worldwide.

It is expected that CAIZcoin will be listed on over 30 crypto exchanges within the next few days, therefore transforming the financial industry.

Developing a global presence from humble beginnings

With the launch of CAIZcoin in 2020, the company quickly realized the urgent need to level the playing field and to provide justice and opportunity to approximately 2.2 billion people around the world who are currently excluded from the global financial system.

There are numerous barriers to financial inclusion that have been identified by the cryptocurrency, including exorbitant fees and outdated infrastructure that cannot keep up with the advancement of technology.

CAIZcoin has worked closely with eminent Islamic scholars and top-tier tech teams for many years in order to integrate Islamic traditional financial value systems with the limitless possibilities of blockchain technology over a period of several years.

A unique synthesis has been created that preserves the fundamental precepts of Islamic banking while embracing the transformational potential that cryptocurrency has to offer.

Islamic Financial Principles remastered on Blockchain

It is no surprise that Islamic finance, which is based on equity and transparency, is a perfect match for the core principles of blockchain technology.

As a result of CAIZcoin’s release of three game-changing innovations into the Islamic Federated Byzantine Agreement consensus mechanism (IFBA), this union has reached new and greater heights than ever before.

There is no doubt that the Islamic supervisory nodes of CAIZcoin, which are a unique breed of nodes operated by eminent Islamic scholars who are acknowledged pillars of their communities, are at the very heart of it all.

The CAIZcoin blockchain network requires prospective users to undergo a comprehensive identification and compliance verification process before they will be granted access to the platform.

With CAIZcoin’s cutting-edge consensus protocol, network nodes verify that all ledger updates are valid and that they comply with Fiqh rules, which ensures an incorruptible financial ecosystem powered by CAIZcoin.

We are in the final stages of the countdown to global access

In the wake of years of meticulous planning and resilient focus, the time has come. With more than 30 prominent exchanges already listed on CAIZcoin, CAIZcoin is poised for a global launch that is sure to generate a great deal of buzz globally.

Each of our partners has been carefully selected and is tasked with providing the most inclusive and seamless experience possible to our members.

In the days leading up to the launch of CAIZcoin , eager users can stay up to date on every development through the social media channels and website of the cryptocurrency.

There is a palpable sense of anticipation as prepares to rewrite the narrative of financial inclusion on a global scale, setting a new standard for financial inclusion.

