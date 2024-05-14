Amazon And Microsoft To Invest $5.6 Billion In France As Macron Courted Them

(CTN News) – Microsoft and Amazon are both making investments in France that amount to billions of dollars overall.

On Monday, Microsoft made the announcement in a statement that it will be investing 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in France. The purpose of this investment is to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure, as well as to assist and enhance the technology sector in France.

Up to 25,000 of the most advanced graphics processing units, also known as GPUs, are expected to be deployed in France by the end of the year 2025, according to the company’s plans. Microsoft intends to work with 2,500 artificial intelligence startups and teach one million people by the year 2027.

In the course of the “Choose France” summit, which was an event with the purpose of encouraging international investment in France, the declaration was presented.

On Monday, the President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, issued a statement in which he stated that “this major investment demonstrates a steadfast commitment to support digital innovation and economic growth in France.”

“We are constructing cutting-edge Cloud and AI infrastructure, educating individuals in AI, and assisting French startups in confidently utilizing our technology to expand in a just and responsible manner.”

As a further component of its investment, Microsoft will also create a new data center in Mulhouse, which is located in France.

While Amazon has announced plans to invest 1.2 billion euros in France.

According to Frederic Duval, the country manager for Amazon, the funds will be used to extend Amazon’s presence in France by over 3,000 employment. This is in addition to the 2,000 new posts that the company has already announced for the year 2024.

“We can lower the carbon footprint of our deliveries while enhancing the overall customer experience thanks to the expansion of our logistics network, which also supports local economic development and creates quality jobs,” Duval said in a statement that was released Monday.

The entire amount of money that Microsoft and Amazon have pledged to France in terms of financial support is $5.6 billion. It has been claimed that foreign firms committed a record 15 billion euros of investment in France during the annual Choose France meeting that took place on Monday last week.

The current President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been making efforts to establish France as a leading player in the field of artificial intelligence technologies.

Facebook established FAIR, one of its key artificial intelligence labs, in Paris in 2015, therefore establishing the city as a center for artificial intelligence research and development.

Macron confirmed earlier government plans to invest 1.5 billion euros in artificial intelligence by the year 2022. He also offered 500 million euros in additional finance to develop new AI “champions” at the VivaTech technology expo in Paris, which took place in the previous year.

Additionally, Microsoft is going on the charm Amazon offensive by announcing that it will invest billions of euros in France. This comes at a time when French officials have expressed their concerns regarding the investment that the Redmond, Washington-based technology giant has made in the artificial intelligence startup Mistral.

Microsoft has just provided Mistral with an investment of fifteen million euros. Microsoft purchased a piece of Mistral as part of the agreement, and Mistral contributed its vast language model to the cloud computing infrastructure that Microsoft uses for its Azure service.

Concerns regarding competition that have arisen as a result of Microsoft’s involvement in Mistral have been disproved by the company, which continues to preserve its independence and regards its collaboration as a minority equity investment and Amazon business relationship rather than a merger.

Within the United Kingdom, the authority in charge of competition is searching for feedback on the deal.

SEE ALSO:

HDFC Bank’s Notice Period Has Been Reduced From 90 Days To 30 Days