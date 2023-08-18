Connect with us

Business

Target And Walmart Face Similar Problems, But Only 1 Thrives
Advertisement

Business

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP

Business

5 Reasons You Should Try Out an E-Commerce Website

Business

Strategies for Effective Product Research: Finding the Perfect Product to Sell on Amazon

Business

Efficient Travel Management: Unlocking Success and Savings in Today's Global Economy

Business

SaaS Email Marketing: 5 Strategies for Effective Growth and Engagement

Business

Aldi To Buy 400 Winn-Dixie And Harvey's Grocery Stores In The Southern U.S.

Business

Do You Think Walmart's Stock Will Trade Lower Post-Q2?

Business

Kroger And 80 Acres Farms Expand Their Partnership

Business

Understanding Family Law Marketing

Business

Is It Wise To Sell Property In Newcastle?

Business

Is an Singapore offshore company the Right Choice for Your Business?

Business

Sales At Home Depot Drop Less Than Expected Due To Steady Demand

Business

Thailand's Property Market Cools as Chinese Head to Australia and Canada

Business Ukraine War

Russian Ruble's Odyssey Through Conflict And Economic Choices: Central Bank's Intervention Plan

Business

Top Legal Considerations for Online Businesses

Business

Revolutionize Your Local Marketing: Top Automation Software Solutions To Consider

Business

The Most Profitable Items to Sell on Amazon: Maximizing Success with Sole Sourcing vs. Single Sourcing

Business

Asia-Pacific Markets Slide On Monday, Driven By Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index's 2% Drop

Business

Inflation Woes Loom Over Argentina's Primary Election

Business

Target And Walmart Face Similar Problems, But Only 1 Thrives

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Target And Walmart Face Similar Problems, But Only 1 Thrives

(CTN News) – Both Target and Walmart cater to thriftier shoppers, but their results have been very different.

For the fiscal second quarter, Target And Walmart missed Wall Street’s sales expectations. Walmart beat Wall Street’s three-month revenue estimates. Walmart raised its forecast for the year, while Target slashed itss.

There are some fundamental differences between the retailers.

Groceries make up over half of Walmart’s revenue – even in tough times, shoppers buy groceries. Groceries account for almost 20% of Target’s revenue, so it sells clothes, earrings, and throw pillows that people may skip when they’re saving money.

Taylor Swift tickets and European vacations may also boost Target’s affluent customer base. There’s also a possibility that shoppers are trying to balance spending on services with shopping at cheaper places like Walmart or TJX Companies-owned T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.

However, Target and Walmart’s contrasting results also show how some retailers are doing better than others catering to fickle consumers.

With its own counterintuitive moves, Wall Street added to the confusion. On Wednesday, it bought Target’s stock and sold Walmart’s stock on Thursday. Walmart shares are up about 10% this year, while Target shares are down about 13%. This might explain the unexpected moves.

Despite their differences, they still have a lot in common. Target and Walmart leaders say Americans are now thinking twice about spending money on nonessential items.

Consumers are still challenged by the level of inflation they’re seeing in food and beverage and household essentials, Target CEO Brian Cornell said on a call with reporters. “So that’s absorbing a bigger chunk of their budget.”

Still, they said shoppers can be persuaded to spend with a good deal or seasonal events.

Target and Walmart’s most recent quarterly results diverged in three key ways:

The winners and losers of online gaming

Some retailers have seen double-digit declines in online sales as shoppers head out again.

Target followed the same pattern in the second quarter. Digital sales fell 10.5%.

Walmart bucked the trend. Second-quarter online sales at Walmart U.S. rose 24%.

The fact that both retailers offer curbside pickup separates them from Amazon.

Besides pickup and delivery, Walmart increased advertising. Also, Walmart praised its third-party marketplace, similar to Amazon’s. Adding vendors to Walmart’s website expands the merchandise assortment and increases profits.

Rainey said customers are also visiting Walmart’s website and app more often. Digital users grew more than 20%, he said on the earnings call. In the second quarter, Walmart’s marketplace had double-digit growth across home, apparel, and hard lines, which includes sports gear and appliances.

Online sales at Target have lagged. However, it’s trying to turn things around.

Chief Growth Officer Christina Hennington said Target’s digital experience will be revamped in three months. She said there will be “different landing experiences, more personalized content, enhanced search functionality, easier navigation, and more.”

Walmart updated its website and app in spring.

Target’s dangling another perk to get more online sales. It’s adding Starbucks drinks to curbside pickup this summer.

Mixed reads on discretionary spending Target And Walmart

Over the past year, people have been hesitant to buy new clothes, gadgets, and other things they can live without.

This has made life tough for retailers, who rely on big-ticket and impulse purchases. It’s more profitable to sell merchandise than milk, bread, and paper towels.

According to Rainey, Walmart’s CFO, things are changing. General merchandise sales dropped low double digits year-over-year in the second quarter, but discretionary goods sales grew modestly. Kitchen tools like blenders and hand mixers are doing well, he said.

Target And Walmart wasn’t as relieved. Food and beauty sales weren’t enough to offset weaker discretionary sales.

There were some exceptions, like a Taylor Swift vinyl and colorful Stanley tumblers, according to Hennington.

Both stores said they’re stocking up on essentials and ordering less discretionary stuff. Target’s overall inventory levels dropped year over year at the end of the second quarter, but discretionary inventory was even lower.

SEE ALSO:

Aldi To Buy 400 Winn-Dixie And Harvey’s Grocery Stores In The Southern U.S.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Is Added To The List Of War Sponsors By The NACP

5 Reasons You Should Try Out an E-Commerce Website
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs