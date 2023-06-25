Amazon Doubles Down On Artificial Intelligence With A $100 Million Investment

(CTN News) – There is news that Amazon Web Services (AWS) – the cloud unit of the e-commerce giant – will be distributing $100 million for a center in order to assist entities in incorporating generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In recent years, Microsoft and Google – two other giant corporations – have made massive investments in the field of artificial intelligence.

During a recent interview for CNBC, Amazon’s CEO Adam Selipsky revealed the company’s plans for Amazon Web Services’ new technology, demonstrating that the company has realized the potential of this new technology:

As you take your first steps into a 10K race, you ask yourself the question – where are the different runners going? Does it really matter what the answer is?

It was explained by the executive that this new feature would not serve as a physical center but rather more like a “program.” He added that RyanAir, Lonely Planet, Highspot, and Twilio are just some of the companies who have already signed up.

He believes artificial intelligence will be the next big thing in the cloud, and that it will push clients to want to be a part of it in the future. According to him, he believes artificial intelligence will be the next big thing that will push clients to want to be part of it in the future.

By introducing the virtual assistant Alexa, Amazon has already jumped on board the AI bandwagon and is already riding the AI wave. In spite of those efforts and the upcoming $100 million investment, these efforts are not commensurate with what other major corporations have done in the past.

Several months ago, the multinational tech giant – Microsoft – distributed $10 billion into the OpenAI project. With the previous two investments made in the startup in 2019 and 2021, this has been the third investment in the startup.