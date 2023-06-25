Connect with us

Business

Amazon Doubles Down On Artificial Intelligence With A $100 Million Investment
Advertisement

Business

Arbitrum Price Forecast For Next Week Is ARB To Crash By 11%

Business

A 99% Stock Crash Rings Alarms in Thailand Over STARK Corp

Business

Tesla's Charging Plugs Will Be Mandated In Washington State

Business

By 2030, Amazon Will Invest $15 Billion In India

Business

The IBM Deal For The Software Provider Is Nearing $5 Billion

Business

Carlsberg Leaves Russia Without Revealing Who Will Buy The Business

Business

Thailand's Culture and Product Engineering Create a Dynamic Equation in 2023

Business

As CarMax's 1Q Revenue And Earnings Beat Expectations, Shares Rise

Business

Coinbase Wins Arbitration Case Before The Supreme Court

Business

First Bitcoin ETF Approved By The Securities And Exchange Commission With EVERAGE

Business

150 Starbucks Stores Workers To Go On Strike Over Pride Month Decorations

Business

Bank of England Raises Interest Rates, Heightening Fears of UK Recession

Business

Supercharging Your Online Presence: Unleashing the Potential of Guest Post Service Providers

Business

Elevate Your Brand: The Impact of Working with Guest Post Agencies

Business

Elevate Your Brand: The Impact of Working with Guest Post Agencies

Business

Ocean RE Joins Insurtech Insights to Drive Technological Innovation in the Insurance Market

Business

In Costa Rica, Starbucks Will Open A Lab Dedicated To Sustainability Learning

Business

CDC Advisers Weigh GSK And Pfizer RSV Vaccines For Older Adults

Business

By 2027, Intelsat Will sustainably extend 4 Satellites

Business

Amazon Doubles Down On Artificial Intelligence With A $100 Million Investment

Published

49 mins ago

on

Amazon Doubles Down On Artificial Intelligence With A $100 Million Investment

(CTN News) – There is news that Amazon Web Services (AWS) – the cloud unit of the e-commerce giant – will be distributing $100 million for a center in order to assist entities in incorporating generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In recent years, Microsoft and Google – two other giant corporations – have made massive investments in the field of artificial intelligence.

  • During a recent interview for CNBC, Amazon’s CEO Adam Selipsky revealed the company’s plans for Amazon Web Services’ new technology, demonstrating that the company has realized the potential of this new technology:

As you take your first steps into a 10K race, you ask yourself the question – where are the different runners going? Does it really matter what the answer is?

It is important to note that as soon as you take your Amazon first step, you realize it’s a 10K race.”

  • It was explained by the executive that this new feature would not serve as a physical center but rather more like a “program.” He added that RyanAir, Lonely Planet, Highspot, and Twilio are just some of the companies who have already signed up.

  • He believes artificial intelligence will be the next big thing in the cloud, and that it will push clients to want to be a part of it in the future. According to him, he believes artificial intelligence will be the next big thing that will push clients to want to be part of it in the future.

  • By introducing the virtual assistant Alexa, Amazon has already jumped on board the AI bandwagon and is already riding the AI wave. In spite of those efforts and the upcoming $100 million investment, these efforts are not commensurate with what other major corporations have done in the past.

  • Several months ago, the multinational tech giant – Microsoft – distributed $10 billion into the OpenAI project. With the previous two investments made in the startup in 2019 and 2021, this has been the third investment in the startup.

  • Anthropic was then acquired by Google for $300 million shortly after that. It was founded by Amazon former members of OpenAI, a San Francisco based artificial intelligence safety and research company founded in 2021 by former members of OpenAI.

SEE ALSO:

Arbitrum Price Forecast For Next Week Is ARB To Crash By 11%

Tesla’s Charging Plugs Will Be Mandated In Washington State

The IBM Deal For The Software Provider Is Nearing $5 Billion
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs