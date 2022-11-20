How Can I Get Air Jordan 2 Retro Low “Varsity Royal” Shoes? Details And Price Explored 

(CTN News) – In an effort to promote the release of its upcoming Air Jordan 2 shoes, the eponymous shoe brand of NBA icon Michael Jordan is gearing up to launch its new sneaker collection.

As part of its sneaker lineup for the upcoming year 2023, Jordan Brand will release a “Varsity Blue” version of the silhouette that was recently spotted online.

There will be a White/Varsity Royal-Black-Muslin color scheme that runs throughout the entire shoe, and this color scheme will be repeated throughout the entire shoe.

The upcoming “Varsity Royal” colorway of the Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette is scheduled to be revealed during the fall season of next year, so be sure to keep an eye out for it.

Although the shoe company keeps the exact date of the drop under wraps, it is predicted that each pair of shoes will cost $150 when they are put on sale. Women’s sizes will be the only sizes available in these footwear pieces.

The Air Jordan 2 Low sneakers will be dressed in a uniform of “Varsity Royal” with touches of black and sail as well.

If you are a devotee of the Air Jordan 2, and especially the low-top model, then the year 2023 is right for you. It is now possible for you to add “Varsity Royal,” another color blocking that is sure to become a classic in the near future, to the list of upcoming releases that already includes several pairs.

According to the official website of Jordan Brand, the story behind the second signature shoe can be found as follows:

Featuring a white, varsity royal, black, and muslin color combination, the Air Jordan 2 Retro Low “Varsity Royal,” which is only available for women, features the manufacturer’s signature look. White leather is used on the top of the bag, with royal blue accents and trimmings on the sides and bottom.

On the toe tops, tongue flaps, and lateral areas of the socks, crisp white tumbled leather is used to contrast with the black textiles used in the sockliners. Moreover, the tongue flaps feature a set of matching white lace trim in a similar color scheme.

There is also a sail-colored, worn-in midsole that completes the retro aesthetic of these shoes. A final addition to the overall design of the shoe is the outer sole unit. This unit is fashioned with black tones for the front and blue tones for the heel area.

It is expected that the Air Jordan 2 Retro Low Varsity Royal W will be available on sale sometime in the fall of 2023. If you are interested in receiving updates on the arrival of the AJ2 sneakers, stay tuned to Nike’s official website or SNKRS app.

The “Varsity Royal” rendition of the Air Jordan 2 Low silhouette will be released as part of Michael Jordan’s shoe business in 2023, alongside the “UNC to Chicago” and “Craft” colorways of the silhouette which emerged on the internet just recently.

In contrast to the former, which will be available to buy from March 8 onwards, the latter will be available to purchase from March 24 onwards.

Nike and its partnering vendors will deliver both pairs of trainers through the online and offline locations of Nike and its partnering vendors.

SEE ALSO:

KFC Hijacks Billboards For World Cup Ads