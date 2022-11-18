Connect with us

UI, Eversource Customers Could Pay a Lot More
(CTN News) – There may be an increase in electricity bills for customers of Eversource and United Illuminating.

Depending on whether Eversource’s proposed rate hikes are approved, customers could see their monthly bill go up about $85 per month.

Just over $79 per year could be added to United Insurance customers’ bills.

Amidst expectations of historic high energy prices this winter, proposals were made.

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) approved Eversource’s updated supply prices on Thursday.

According to Eversource, customers will see an increase in their supply bill.

By approving the supply prices, Eversource customers would receive 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour instead of 12.1 cents.

A typical  customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours per month will see a bill increase of about 48 percent, or $75.

Budgeting becomes even more challenging. In Rocky Hill, Joe Ensign, a resident, said, “My dad is always looking for a new job that pays more because prices keep rising.”

“Eversource and United Illuminating had virtually no bidders when they set out to buy electricity at the standard service rate. There was no interest from the power plants in bidding. Consequently, it must be provided by them. According to State Senator Norm Needleman, Chair of the Senate Energy & Technology Committee, “they took the highest bids, and the price was not really acceptable.”.

Among U.I. customers, the price would drop from about 11 cents per kWh to just under 25 cents.

A revised supply price will come into effect on January 1, 2023, and will remain in effect until June 30, 2023.

Energy supply prices in Connecticut change twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, representing the cost pays generators for the power customers consume. The company does not make a profit on the cost of electricity. It only charges its customers what it pays generators to produce it,” Eversource stated.

There’s a lot of difficulty involved. I’m shocked that Eversource would raise their rates again. “To me, that’s just ridiculous,” said South Windsor resident Sheila McMullan.

“I have to decide whether to heat the house or buy food,” Eugene McMullan said.

They live on a fixed income as retired seniors.

Several Eversource customers feel their bills are already too high.

“It’s absurd. It will get to a point where people can’t afford it and their electricity will be cut off,” said Eugene.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the state’s two biggest energy providers say customers should expect higher energy prices in the new year.

Eversource’s Chief Customer Officer, Jared Lawrence, commented, “Due to the turmoil in Europe, we have seen a significant increase in supply prices.

According to Attorney General William Tong, “This is about natural gas prices, and there’s not a lot I can do about them,” he explained.

