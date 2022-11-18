KFC Hijacks Billboards For World Cup Ads

(CTN News) – To compete with its own delivery service, KFC has also opened its first pub ever in London, The Colonel’s Arms. Chicken lovers can eat, drink and watch sports from the comfort of the pub.

There is a new initiative by the fast-food chain KFC to promote its delivery service during the dark and cold winter months.

During ITV’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup from July 12th to July 19th, viewers will be able to see in a series of idents how people are struggling to get their food home from the supermarket.

Moreover, in conjunction with the shorts, there will also be an out-of-home (OOH) campaign across the country showing photographs of people battling the elements when it comes to transporting their food from one place to another.

As a chief marketing officer at KFC UKI, Jack Hinchliffe said: “We tell people to make themselves comfortable when they are dining in our restaurants, but in reality there is no place like home.

Those are the reasons why we know KFC Delivery will come to the rescue for so many this winter. After all, what could possibly be better than a bucket of delicious fried chicken delivered straight to your door?

Well, the answer to this question is quite simple – not a lot. It’s time to relax, turn on the TV, and put your feet up. That’s why there is a KFC delivery service, after all.”

Furthermore, KFC will also take over the billboards of other brands in order to advertise their products. One example is when the chicken brand targeted PlayStation’s launch of the God of War: Ragnarok game with a simple message – “Don’t let PlayStation down”

This is why there is KFC Delivery appearing across a variety of media outlets in relation to transport.

What is KFC full form?

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is an American fast food restaurant chain headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that specializes in fried chicken.

It is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald’s, with 22,621 locations globally in 150 countries as of December 2019.

