Tesla Recalls More Than 321,000 U.S. Vehicles Due to tail lights Problem
Tesla Recalls More Than 321,000 U.S. Vehicles Due to tail lights Problem

(CTN News) – According to a file made public on Saturday, Tesla recalled more than 321,000 cars in the United States because tail lights may sometimes stop working.

Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y for taillamp problem.

The revelation comes after the firm recalled over 30,000 Model X vehicles on Friday in the US due to a problem that might cause the front passenger airbag to activate wrongly, sending its shares down nearly 3% to a nearly two-year low.

The maker of electric cars said that certain 2023 Model 3 and 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles are included in the tail light-related recall in the document submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Saturday.

According to Texas-based Tesla, there have been no complaints of accidents or injuries linked to the recall, which said it would provide an over-the-air update to fix the rear light problem.

The business said that the recall was necessary to respond to consumer complaints about car tail lights not lighting up, which it learned about in late October, mostly from international markets.

According to the analysis, the lights sometimes stop working because of an abnormality that might result in erroneous fault detections while the vehicle is waking up. Three warranty complaints about the problem, according to Tesla, were received.

According to NHTSA statistics, Tesla has documented 19 U.S. recall campaigns affecting more than 3.7 million cars in 2022, including four returns in November.

