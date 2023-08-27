Connect with us

Automotive

Tesla Wraps Its Cybertruck In a Tundra-Like Wrap In a Troll Move
Advertisement

Automotive

Tesla Model 3 Highland Spotted Globally and Gearing Up for a Spectacular Launch

Automotive

Tesla Autopilot Probe Will Be Resolved By The US Soon - Official Announcement

Automotive

Beijing Hyundai To Sell Chongqing Hyundai Plant For USD508 Million

Automotive

When VanMoof Went Bankrupt, It Owed Approximately 144 Million Euros

Automotive

Cost of EV Charging Software Solutions Development in 2023

Automotive

75,000 Tesla Employees Were Affected By a Data Breach

Automotive

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is Set To Make Its Australian Debut

Automotive

Tesla has Begun Alerting Employees Who Have Been Affected by the Data Theft

Automotive

Nissan Recalls Over 236,000 Small Cars In The U.S. Because Of Steering Control Issues

Automotive

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Debuts In 2024 With 2+2 Seats, AWD, And 577 HP

Automotive

Tesla Launches Low-Cost Model X And S Cars In The U.S.

Automotive

Top 5 Go-To Car Brands In Thailand: Navigating The Automotive Landscape

Automotive

Top 5 Reasons to Use Vehicle Wraps for Business Branding

Automotive

Hyundai Santa Fe Crossover Dimensions, Engines, And Details

Automotive Business

Tesla's Valuation Soars: From $50 Billion To $773 Billion During CFO Zach Kirkhorn's Tenure

Automotive

Tesla Appoints Indian-Origin Taneja As Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Automotive

Germany's Automakers Being Outpaced By China in 2023

Automotive

Elon Musk's Tesla Will Benefit From China's EV Setback In India

Automotive

The 5 Most Stylish Cars

Automotive

Tesla Wraps Its Cybertruck In a Tundra-Like Wrap In a Troll Move

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Tesla Wraps Its Cybertruck In a Tundra-Like Wrap In a Troll Move

(CTN News) – Tesla appears to be continuing its trolling of pickup truck competitors with another Cybertruck that has been wrapped to look like an actual pickup truck. In this case, it appears to be a Toyota Tundra that is involved.

The picture of a Tesla Cybertruck that was leaked from a Tesla shop a month ago has been making the rounds online.

The fact that the Vin question appeared to have a new wrap that made it look like a Ford F-150 caused all of us to feel a bit confused.

As a result of Tesla’s test and validation program for the electric pickup truck,

The Cybertruck with the F-150 wrap was later seen on public roads in California, probably as part of test and validation program for the electric pickup truck.

It was not clear what the goal of this project was. The wrap on the electric pickup truck may have been Tesla’s way of playing a prank on Ford with the wrap.

It is not uncommon for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to express frustration with pickup truck designs, which he believes “haven’t changed much in 30 years”. It has been mentioned by him when justifying the radical design of the Cybertruck.

It has been spotted in the wild now that a second Cybertruck wrapped to look like another brand’s pickup has been spotted (via the Cybertruck Owners Club):

It appears that Tesla has tried to make the wrap look more like that of a Toyota Tundra this time around.

About 100,000 Tundras are sold a year in the United States, making it one of the most popular pickups in the country.

While Tesla has rarely used camouflage or wraps on prototype vehicles, there have been instances in which the company has used wraps on its Cybertruck more frequently in recent years.

Due to the Cybertruck’s stainless steel finish, wraps are the only way to change the color of the vehicle.

It is unclear whether will offer factory wraps or if the market will be taken over by third parties in the future.

Some speculate that may be testing wrapping the Cybertruck with those wraps that were spotted in the wild rather than attempting to camouflage them before the official launch of the vehicle next year.

During the end of September, Tesla is expected to launch the production version of the Cybertruck at an event dedicated to the delivery of the vehicle.

SEE ALSO:

Tesla Autopilot Probe Will Be Resolved By The US Soon – Official Announcement

Tesla Model 3 Highland Spotted Globally and Gearing Up for a Spectacular Launch

Beijing Hyundai To Sell Chongqing Hyundai Plant For USD508 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs