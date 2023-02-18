Tesla Wants Unlimited Free Supercharging Back

(CTN News) – During Tesla’s early days, the company offered its customers unlimited free Supercharging so they could switch to electric vehicles.

Model S and Model X owners didn’t have to pay any gas or electricity charges because they had fancy electric vehicles. Despite the fact that it’s an amazing perk, Tesla is now trying to get its hands on it back.

There are thousands of Tesla Superchargers that can be used free of charge by those with an older Model S/X.

In spite of the fact that Tesla eventually stopped offering that freebie to all customers, many still take advantage of it. Many have not replaced their old cars yet.

As a way of taking away free charging from Tesla’s users and getting them into a newer model, the company is offering an additional $5,000 toward the trade-in of an older vehicle in exchange for a new model.

A number of Redditors have shared images of an email sent out to owners that reads in part:

Currently, Tesla Model S and Model X owners who have unlimited free Supercharging on their Model S or Model X are eligible to receive an additional $5,000 toward the value of their trade-in vehicle.

If you wish to qualify, you must trade in your Model S or Model X with unlimited free Supercharging and purchase a brand-new Model S or Model X.”

Imagine that you own an older Model S or Model X that comes with unlimited free Supercharging as part of its package.

You may be eligible for an additional $5,000 when you trade it in for a new model if you are in this situation. There is no free battery for the upcoming Model S/X, so you will have to decide if that is right for you or not.

The good news is that you will be able to score yourself a substantial discount on a brand-new Tesla.

As a result, you’re getting the vehicle’s value plus $5,000 more than what it’s worth, which means you’re getting a good deal.

Although this might be a decent incentive that has the potential to finally convince someone with a car that is 8-10 years old to upgrade, it will not be suitable for everyone who has a car that is 8-10 years old.

As the promotion applies only to older vehicles, Tesla wants to get rid of older vehicles with free charging. Not only will this help the company sell new vehicles, it will also increase revenue since all those trade-ins will have to pay for charging.

I do not know about you, but I sure appreciate free charging. Replacement battery packs are super expensive, so this might not be a bad deal for early Model S and Model X vehicles.

