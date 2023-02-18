In 2023, The Chevrolet Colorado Has 4 Distinct Personalities

(CTN News) – Due to the surge in popularity of all things off-road, Chevrolet the midsize truck segment is experiencing a bit of a renaissance at present.

In 2023, Chevrolet plans to capitalize on this 4×4 fever with its all-new Colorado, which has been completely redesigned. All four Colorado trim levels, including the Trail Boss, are designed for off-road use.

The Colorado, however, stays true to its roots as a work vehicle, the ethos that underpins all good trucks. A pickup truck has traditionally been used as a workhorse before being used as a family car.

The order in which these three priorities are ranked varies widely from truck to truck, as today’s trucks also include “fashion items.” trucks remain popular.

As part of today’s truck relay race, midsize trucks are passing the baton. It’s Chevy’s all-new Colorado, the ultimate work truck with a dash of fun. There is no doubt that the 2023 Colorado will meet the needs of most drivers.

I drove Chevrolet’s all-new Colorado around Torrey Pines and the Cuyamaca Mountains in San Diego. My company provided me with airfare, a room at a golf resort, and avocado toast for breakfast.

I love how Californian that is. Compared to California, it was unseasonably cold, windy, and gray. Despite this, the Trail Boss is a lot of fun off-road.

The truck, aging engine in the Chevrolet Colorado 2023

Our route included surface roads, highways, mountain roads, and finally an off-road trail in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Over the course of two days, all Colorado trims were tested, except the ZR2; it will debut later this year. During this engagement, we sampled four varieties: Colorado WT, Colorado LT, Colorado Trail Boss, and Colorado Z71.

Under the hood and in the chassis of the Colorado, along with the updated exterior, are the biggest changes. There is only one model of Chevrolet Colorado available, the five-foot-two-inch-long short-bed, crew cab version.

Because the updated truck has a longer wheelbase, some trim levels will have a higher stance and a wider wheelbase than the outgoing model.

In addition to the 3.6-liter V6 engine, the Chevrolet Colorado is no longer available with a 2.8-liter turbodiesel engine.

A 2.7-liter turbo-inline-four engine, already available in the full-size Chevy Silverado, will power the upcoming truck, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, in three variants. In 2024, the Colorado will be able to offer full-size power from a midsize package with the Silverado engine.

Thus, the 2.7-liter engine in the brand-new truck is less stressed. Kevin Luchansky, a Chevy powertrain engineer, told our group of journalists that this engine has earned a reputation for durability.

With the engine added to the Colorado, its success will only grow.

It does not mean the engine has been declawed and retuned to fit the smaller truck. Contrary to popular belief,

This engine combines the most desirable features of the outgoing V6 and turbodiesel. 2.7-liter turbocharged engines provide more horsepower and torque than V6 engines.

SEE ALSO:

Tesla Halts ‘Full Self-Driving’ For Safety Reasons