Dodge Hornet R/T Price Starts At $41,590, Reaches $53,000 In 2023: Report

(CTN News) – In accordance with the latest reports, when the 2023 Dodge Hornet R/T is on sale in a few weeks, it will cost $41,590.

With all of the bells and whistles included, that price may end up being over $53,000 with the destination charge of $1,595 included.

The pricing information provided by CarsDirect was based on the ordering guide, which was cited as the source. In a statement to Motor1.com, Dodge said that the price of the Hornet R/T has not been officially announced yet.

It should be noted that the starting price of the R/T is $41,590 for the R/T EAWD trim. This model starts at $46,590. In addition to the Tech Pack, Track Pack, and Blacktop Pack, there are other packages available that can stretch the crossover’s price tag to over $53,000 as a result.

Car and Driver reports that these packages will cost $2,995, $2,245, and $1,995, respectively, while Acapulco Gold Paint will cost you an additional $595.

The Hornet R/T is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that couples a 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that produces 90 kilowatts.

The setup produces a combined output of 285 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and an impressive 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque. In just 6.1 seconds, the crossover can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) thanks to its powerful engine.

Compared to the standard model, the price of the R/T is a considerable premium over that of the standard model. There is an entry-level Hornet GT available for $31,590 (which includes the destination charge of $1,595).

There is a price difference of $36,590 between the GT Plus and the GT. It should be noted that the GT variants lack a hybrid powertrain.

Instead, Dodge is using a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 265 horsepower (198 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque that is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

A non-R/T Hornet with more than $7,800 in options costs $44,420.

With the same hybrid powertrain as the Dodge Hornet R/T, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is not much more spacious than its mainstream counterpart.

As a result, the Italian automaker has opted to drop the pure ICE option, leaving only the hybrid option, which starts at $44,590, including delivery charges.

There is the possibility that the cheaper Dodge hybrid could hurt Alfa sales or vice versa.

It was reported shortly after the Dodge Hornet’s debut that the Italian manufacturer was unhappy with the similarities between the two vehicles.

SEE ALSO:

In 2023, The Chevrolet Colorado Has 4 Distinct Personalities