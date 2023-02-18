Connect with us

Recall Of 363,000 Tesla Cars Over Self-Driving Software
(CTN News) – A US safety official has raised concerns that Tesla’s self-driving software could allow drivers to exceed speed limits or run through intersections in an unsafe manner, causing them to update its software.

Approximately 363,000 vehicles in the United States have been recalled as a result of this issue, according to government filings.

It was reported that Tesla had not been made aware of any injuries or deaths due to the issues.

The firm’s autopilot system has been the subject of an investigation by US authorities.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officials met with Tesla representatives in January in order to express concerns about the “full self-driving beta” software in the affected vehicles, according to the recall notice.

According to the NHTSA, the system allowed drivers to behave in a way that “infringed” on local laws or customs, such as driving straight through an intersection from a turn-only lane or not coming to a full stop at a stop sign, which might violate local laws.

A software program developed by FSD Beta that permits vehicles to exceed speed limits or pass through intersections in an illegal or unpredictable manner may increase the risk of collisions, according to the study.

According to the filing, Tesla disagreed with the agency’s conclusions, but decided to issue a recall as a precaution “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the filing.

The owners are in the process of being notified. There is no charge for the software update.

The company’s boss, Elon Musk, did not speak directly about the matter, but wrote in a tweet on Thursday that he felt the word “recall” for an over-the-air software update was anachronistic and just plain wrong.

Interestingly, this is the second time that the firm is recalling its fully self-driving beta system, which is the most advanced level of the company’s autopilot technology available.

For a price of $15,000 (£12,500) a driver can purchase this car in North America that can respond to traffic lights and stop signs, in addition to other features such as cruise control and steering as well.

As a result of the system allowing vehicles to roll through stop signs without stopping, Tesla recalled nearly 54,000 vehicles last year.

As a result of the latest recall, drivers of Tesla model S and X cars with full self-driving beta software installed or pending are affected by the recall. As well as model 3 cars, model Ys with the same system are also affected by the problem.

According to Tesla, 18 warranty claims related to the problem have been received as a result of the problem.

The NHTSA and Tesla claim that Tesla’s advanced driving features do not allow its cars to be autonomous, and the driver still has to remain attentive while driving.

