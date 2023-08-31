In September, Toyota Will Debut Its Century SUV

(CTN News) – Century is a nameplate that has been in use since 1967 and is on the side of a Toyota iceberg that we have never seen in the United States.

Traditionally, the term has been used to describe a large, luxurious sedan that is often referred to as Japan’s version of the Rolls-Royce, and now the brand has announced that the name will soon appear on its flagship SUV as well.

It has just been confirmed by Toyota that the Century SUV will launch online in September of 2023, in line with a recent rumor that had been going around.

It hasn’t shown the model yet, but it has released a preview image that gives us a basic idea of what to expect from it when it is finally unveiled.

A boxy, understated, and elegant design has historically been associated with sedans, and it appears that the SUV will be characterized by a similar boxy, understated, and elegant design.

A prominent belt line flows into a squared-off quarter panel, horizontal LED rear lights, and bright exterior trim pieces emphasize its position as a premium SUV.

In the image, someone is wearing a glove and preparing to open the rear door on the passenger side. Two points are confirmed by this information.

One of the differences is that the Century SUV (a name that may not appear on the production model) has front-hinged rear doors instead of rear-hinged doors similar to those on Rolls-Royces. In addition, the interior of the vehicle will be tailored to the needs of chauffeur-driven buyers.

There should be a large number of Toyota luxury and comfort features available for the rear passengers.

Identifying what lies beneath the sheet metal will require patience.

In light of the fact that Toyota builds the current-generation Century on a platform introduced in 2003, we would not be surprised if the SUV rides on one of the brand’s newer architectures.

The details of the vehicle’s powertrain remain a mystery, but an earlier rumor claims that it will be powered by a gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain based upon a twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

On September 6, 2023, there will be a live stream of the unveiling of the Toyota Yaris on Toyota’s YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m. At that time, it will be 9:30 p.m. on the previous night in California and 1:30 a.m. on September 7 in New York.

I’m looking forward to it! As strange as it may seem to unveil a car this late (or this early, depending on your perspective), there is no indication that the Toyota Century SUV will ever be sold in the United States.

There has never been a sedan model available in our country before.

