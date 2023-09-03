BMW Vision New Class – What Will The Future Look Like?

(CTN News) – BMW is launching an innovative design concept for its core BMW Vision brand that aims to define the next generation of vehicles sold under this brand in the future.

As part of the BMW Vision New Class, the vehicle is a representation of the company’s ambitions regarding electrification, digitalization, and sustainability that all go hand in hand.

It is Oliver Zipse, the Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, who believes that the Neue Klasse is designed to keep the company “two steps ahead of the future” and has already begun to shape “the mobility of the next decade.”

It is rooted in BMW’s commitment to electrification that the Vision New Class was designed. According to Zipse, the vehicle will enable the future of mobility to become a reality in the present day.

Currently, we know that the Neue Klasse will debut a new electric architecture called BMW Vision eDrive sixth generation, which is a sixth generation of BMW eDrive.

With the new sixth generation BMW eDrive, the car is said to be 30% longer range, 30% faster charging, and 25% more efficient than its predecessors.

It is expected that BMW Vision will be moving from the prismatic cell design used in its cars in the near future to cylindrical batteries, specifically a design with a 46mm diameter with two different heights.

Both CATL and Eve Energy, two Chinese companies, will supply the batteries that will be used in the project.

It will also use an 800V architecture, just like Hyundai’s E-GMP, BYD and Porsche/Audi’s J1 platform, and it will be based on an 800V architecture. As a result of using 800V instead of 600V, we will be able to achieve faster charging times.

The BMW Vision New Class emphasizes circularity as one of its key characteristics, which is one of its most striking features. In his statement, Zipse emphasizes the importance of a sustainable lifecycle for the vehicle.

BMW is aiming to make the new class as sustainable as possible, from material sourcing to production to decommissioning.

What are your thoughts on the design of the Neue Klasse? The new BMW certainly represents a significant departure from the current generation.

We are still adjusting to how the iX, i7/7-Series, and i5/5-Series look, which are already quite different from other fairly new BMWs such as the X1 and iX1. In the Neue Klasse, BMW Vision seems to be reinventing what it means to be a BMW once again.

SEE ALSO:

Tesla Unveils Upgraded Model 3 With Extended Range In China, Targets Global Markets