Today’s Last Solar Eclipse Of 2022: When, Where, and How to Watch?

(CTN News) – Today, October 25, there will be a partial solar eclipse, also known as “Surya Grahans,” visible across sections of Europe, the Middle East, northern Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean.

Most of the states in India will be able to see solar eclipses, except a few in the northeastern area.

India won’t be able to see the eclipse’s finale since it won’t be finished until after dusk. Even for a relatively short time, seeing the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye is not advisable.

Even when the Sun is mostly blocked by the Moon, chronic eye damage and eventual blindness still occur.

How does a solar eclipse happen? What is it?

A solar eclipse, also known as a Surya Grahan, happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, obstructing the sun’s light and casting a shadow over the planet. A solar eclipse happens on a new moon day when all three objects are in alignment.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the lunar disc partly blocks the solar disc.

Where can I see a solar eclipse?

In addition to New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, Surat, and Panaji will all be able to see the solar eclipse, which will continue for one hour and forty-five minutes in India.

The eclipse would be visible for less than one hour in cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Ooty, Varanasi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The solar eclipse won’t be visible in several northeastern cities and islands, including Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Silchar, and Andaman & Nicobar Island.

When will there be a solar eclipse?

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the solar eclipse will start in India before dusk, in the afternoon. But according to the government, India won’t be able to see the eclipse’s finish.

At the following times, the eclipse will start in the following regions:

India – 4.29 p.m.

India: 4.49 p.m.

5.12 p.m. in Bangalore

Bengaluru – 4.52 p.m.

Bangalore – 5.14 p.m.

4.42 PM in Bhopal

Bangalore – 4.59 p.m.

5.32 p.m. in Kanyakumari

For the full list, go to https://www.moes.gov.in/sites/default/files/PIB1868856.pdf

How can I see a solar eclipse?

The best way to see the solar eclipse is with appropriate eye protection or indirect viewing techniques rather than with the naked eye.

While a telescope, pinhole camera, or camera display may also be used to see the eclipse, indirect projection is among the safest. In the process, the camera display may sustain some damage.

The high-density light from the sun’s photosphere may permanently harm one’s retinas while seeing a solar eclipse up close.

Guidelines for an eclipse

1) Using the appropriate filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or projecting the image of the Sun using a telescope onto a whiteboard, is the safest approach to seeing the solar eclipse.

2) NASA recommends eye protection during a solar eclipse before glancing up at the sky.

3) While the eclipse is happening, turn on your headlights.

Don’t when an eclipse occurs

1) Regular sunglasses should never be used in place of solar viewing or eclipse glasses.

2) Avoid taking pictures of the eclipse with your camera. The Sun’s powerful rays have the potential to injure your eyes if you are not wearing the proper eyewear.

3) If you won’t be there to watch your children, keep them away from eclipse-watching places.

When will there be another solar eclipse?

The next solar eclipse that India will be able to see is anticipated to take place on August 2, 2027. A complete solar eclipse will occur. It will seem to be a partial solar eclipse from every corner of the nation.

