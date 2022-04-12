32.9 C
Bangkok
Weather: Tuesday Will be Warm, with Isolated Morning Showers

By Salman Ahmad
Weather: WASHINGTON – The Washington D.C. region is going to experience warm temperatures for the next few days. Some parts of the area will have temperatures in the 70s and even near 80 degrees for the next few days.

There will be a few isolated showers in the district this morning during the early hours of the morning. This is according to Matthew Cappucci of FOX 5 in Washington.

We will be in the low 80s on Wednesday with a passing afternoon thunderstorm and temperatures in the low 80s.

Also Read: Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning & Winter Weather Advisory!

The temperatures are expected to remain warm through the weekend, with a cooler climate on Easter Sunday.

