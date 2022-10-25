Connect with us

Tech World News

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide
Advertisement

Tech

For Apple TV, TVOS 16.1 Has a New Siri Interface

Tech

Microsoft's Developer-Focused, Arm-Powered Mini Desktop For $599

Tech

OPPO Reno 8 Pro House Of The Dragon Edition: What's Special About It?

Tech

Why Do People Record a Transcript and What Is Good About It?

Tech

How to Gb WhatsApp Download for PC - Download For Window

Tech

Here's How To Download WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack For Android And iOS

Tech

What Are The Best WhatsApp Alternatives For 2022?

Tech

Check Out Tactics Ogre: Reborn On Nintendo Switch

Tech

XBOX GAME PASS Will Include The Games In 2023

Tech

Epic Games Store Launches New Free Games On October 27

Tech

Best Things About VTuber App

Tech

Once Again, Apple Has Lost The Head Of Its Industrial Design Department

Tech

The F1 Manager 22 PS5 Code Is Up For Grabs

Tech

YouTube Premium Is Getting a Price Increase - Here's What We Know

Tech

Elon Musk May Gut Nearly 75% Of Twitter Staff – Report

Tech

Snap Shares Plunges on Slowest Sales Growth But Adds New Users

Tech

Evoland And Fallout 3 Are Free This Week On The Epic Games Store

Tech

YouTube Premium's Price Is Going Up In November 2022

Tech

'Pillars of Creation' Captured In New Detail By James Webb Space Telescope

Tech

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

Published

5 seconds ago

on

WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

(CTN News) – The widely used instant messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly unavailable in numerous countries, including India.

Many users have complained that they cannot use WhatsApp to send or receive messages or even to log in to their accounts.

WhatsApp has been having problems since 3:17 AM EDT, according to Downdetector

According to user complaints, WhatsApp has been experiencing issues since 3:17 AM EDT, according to Downdetector, a service that tracks real-time outages & difficulties (12:47 pm).

Approximately 28,413 individuals have already reported the issue on their website, it continues. 69% of those who have reported the problem say they are having trouble sending messages, 7% are having trouble accessing the app, and 24% are having trouble connecting to the server.

Reuters reports that the problem is also affecting WhatsApp users in France.

According to the Downdetector, “WhatsApp stopped operating for numerous users throughout France on Tuesday, with roughly 9,540 issues reported regarding the service owned by Meta Platforms in the past 24 hours.”

Many individuals have reported the problem on Twitter. Users have been having trouble sending and receiving messages for approximately an hour.

Statement of the meta problems

Meta has formally recognized the issue. A Meta representative stated, “We’re aware that some users are now experiencing problems sending messages, and we’re trying to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible.”

Related CTN News:

Elon Musk May Gut Nearly 75% Of Twitter Staff – Report

Snap Shares Plunges on Slowest Sales Growth But Adds New Users

10 New Technologies Impacting People’s Daily Lives Over the Next Five Years
Related Topics:
Continue Reading