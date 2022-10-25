WhatsApp Outage for Thousands Of Users Worldwide

(CTN News) – The widely used instant messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is reportedly unavailable in numerous countries, including India.

Many users have complained that they cannot use WhatsApp to send or receive messages or even to log in to their accounts.

According to user complaints, WhatsApp has been experiencing issues since 3:17 AM EDT, according to Downdetector, a service that tracks real-time outages & difficulties (12:47 pm).

Approximately 28,413 individuals have already reported the issue on their website, it continues. 69% of those who have reported the problem say they are having trouble sending messages, 7% are having trouble accessing the app, and 24% are having trouble connecting to the server.

Reuters reports that the problem is also affecting WhatsApp users in France.

According to the Downdetector, “WhatsApp stopped operating for numerous users throughout France on Tuesday, with roughly 9,540 issues reported regarding the service owned by Meta Platforms in the past 24 hours.”

Many individuals have reported the problem on Twitter. Users have been having trouble sending and receiving messages for approximately an hour.

Statement of the meta problems

Meta has formally recognized the issue. A Meta representative stated, “We’re aware that some users are now experiencing problems sending messages, and we’re trying to restore WhatsApp for everyone as soon as possible.”

