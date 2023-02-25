Connect with us

Thailand and 140 Other UN Members Vote for an Immediate End to the War in Ukraine
(CTN News) – Hours before the conflict entered its second year, Thailand and 140 other members of the UN General Assembly voted in favor of an early end to the conflict in Ukraine.

However, seven countries—Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, and Syria—opposed the resolution.

32 countries, including China, India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Laos, chose to abstain.

UN General Assembly Condemns Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

The 141 countries who wanted an early cease-fire earlier supported the UN General Assembly’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The vote on Thursday has significant political implications despite not having any legal force. The resolution encourages all sides to the conflict to devise plans for bringing about peace.

It called for an immediate end to hostilities and requested that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory.”

The resolution urged members and international organizations to step up efforts to combat war crimes but did not address how peace may be achieved.

The Assembly’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity, including its territorial waters, was also reiterated in the resolution.

To secure justice for all victims and deter future atrocities, it emphasized holding those responsible for the most serious crimes against international law committed in Ukraine accountable through independent investigations and prosecutions.

