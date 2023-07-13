Democrats and Liberal Media Pushing Joe Biden to Step Aside for 2024

In a hint that the Democratic establishment is beginning to question the wisdom or likelihood of a second Biden term in the face of uninspired polling for the veteran Democrat leader, unflattering reports about the president have begun to appear in traditionally supportive news channels.

“Behind closed doors, Biden has such a volatile temper that some aides try to avoid meeting with him alone.” “Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast,” wrote Axios in a story that piqued the interest of political strategists.

“God dammit, how the f..k don’t you know this?!,” was one of the president’s favourite exhortations. According to Axios, who spoke to multiple current and former White House officials on the condition of anonymity, Trump screamed, “Don’t f..king bullsh.t me!” and “Get the f..k out of here!”

Meanwhile, The Atlantic, often a stronghold of pro-Democrat editorializing, published a high-profile commentary last week titled: The president has no business running for office at age 80, claiming that it would be “selfish” for Biden not to step down.

“Joe Biden played the leading role in a pivotal act in America’s grand story with grace and honour.” It is time for him to take a bow, receive the nation’s gratitude, and leave to well-deserved acclaim.”

“Harris may not be the right person, but what about any of the talented Democratic governors out there?” The piece went on, but stopped short of identifying California Governor Gavin Newsom or Illinois Governor Jay Pritzker, both of whom have expressed interest in running for president if Biden steps down.

The Democratic National Committee has ruled out any debates between Mr Biden and his current two competitors, Robert F Kennedy Junior and author Marianne Williamson, who surveys show have approximately a quarter of Democratic support.

According to PredictIt, a political betting market, Mr. Biden, who would be 86 at the end of any second term, remains the favourite to win the Democratic nomination, with a 66% chance, compared to Mr. Newsom’s 21%, Mr. Kenendy’s 11%, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ 5%.

Mr. Biden emphasised his knowledge and experience in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria released before the president’s trip to Europe for NATO meetings, dismissing questions about his age.

“I think a lot of people watch you and are impressed — and they think you’ve been a great president, but many of these people, and these are ardent supporters, say the next thing he should do is step aside and let another generation of Democrats take the baton,” Mr Zakaria added.

Last Monday, veteran New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd slashed the president for refusing to recognise his seventh grandson, four-year-old Navy Roberts, born out of wedlock to Hunter Biden and an exotic dancer.

“His stock in trade has been empathy, born of family tragedies.” “Callously scarring Navy’s life just as it begins undermines that,” she wrote.

According to a new poll, Americans are extremely sceptical of President Biden’s ability to manage the economy as he prepares to run for re-election in 2024.

According to the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Centre (AP-NORC) at the University of Chicago poll, Biden has 33% approval on economic issues, and Americans are similarly sceptical of his ability to handle guns and immigration, with 31% approval on both issues.

According to the poll, which was issued on Monday, Biden’s overall approval rating is 40%. The score is higher than earlier this year, when Biden faced numbers as low as 36%.

Impeachment investigation into Joe Biden’s Attorney General

Meanwhile, speaker McCarthy has raised the prospect of launching an impeachment investigation into Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland if the Justice Department fails to give over materials requested by House committees. This decision comes after months of Republican lawmakers criticizing Garland for what they see as a “two-tiered” method of managing Republican and Democratic investigations, as well as the Hunter Biden plea agreement.

Some Republican congressmen and presidential contenders in 2024 have also criticised Wray. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated shortly after announcing his presidential candidature in 2024 that if elected, he would dismiss Wray. Trump appointed Wray in 2017. Unless they resign, retire, or are dismissed, FBI directors serve 10-year terms.

Garland isn’t the only Biden cabinet member under consideration for removal by House Republicans. Many conservatives want to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and the House started an impeachment investigation into President Biden in June, citing GOP claims that he has failed to enforce immigration rules.

However, House Republicans are divided on whether the president or members of his administration should be removed. While far-right conservatives argue that a vote to remove one or more officials should be held quickly, more moderate GOP members tell NPR that it is critical to construct a case that an official is guilty of malfeasance. Multiple GOP members say the party’s base is eager for the House to vote to impeach the president and others as retaliation for the two impeachment votes against Trump, but the speaker has made it clear that any impeachment probe will be conducted in the traditional manner, with hearings and evidence considered by appropriate committees before any vote on the House floor.

Source: The Australian