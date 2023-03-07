California Governor Bans Business with Walgreens Over Abortion Pills Distribution

(CTN News) – As the pharmacy chain announced it would not dispense abortion Pills in select Republican-dominated jurisdictions, California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted on Monday that the state would no longer do business with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O).

The state will not do business with Walgreens or “any firm that cowers to the extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” as stated by Democratic governor Gavin Newsom.

Walgreens Faces Fallout from Decision to Not Dispense Abortion Pills in Republican-Dominated States

A governor’s spokesman stated that “all relationships” with Walgreens and the state were now being reviewed, but he would not elaborate on how this would affect the two parties’ economic dealings.

Last week, Walgreens announced it would no longer sell abortion drugs in 20 states after being informed by Republican attorneys general that doing so would violate state law. This includes states where abortion remains legal.

By the end of Monday, Walgreens explained its stance, saying it intended to sell the abortion pill mifepristone in all states where it was lawful.

FDA Allows Retail Pharmacies to Sell Abortion Pill Mifepristone, Walgreens Faces Scrutiny Over Compliance

After receiving FDA approval, the business pledged to distribute the drug by all applicable regulations.

When Reuters asked whether Walgreens would still sell abortion medication in the 20 states where Republican attorneys had warned it, the pharmacy chain did not immediately comment.

In January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized approved retail pharmacies to offer mifepristone, the abort pill, even via mail.

Related CTN News:

China has 80% of Covid-19 infected People, So There’s Little Chance of a Big Rebound