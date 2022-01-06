News
United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day
According to data collected by Reuters, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has risen nearly 50% in the last week and now exceeds 100,000, marking the first time in a year that the threshold has been reached.
United States CDC officials on Tuesday reiterated their recommendation for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days. They also said individuals can take a rapid antigen test if they want to, but that this is not required.
Scientists Believe Omicron Could Be Covid-19’s Achilles Heel
According to a statement on the CDC website on Tuesday, a review of 113 studies from 17 countries showed most transmission occurs early in the course of infection. According to the study, the average period of infectiousness and risk of transmission was “between 2-3 days before and 8 days after symptoms appeared.”
President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that officials are considering asking people to get tested again after a five-day quarantine.
The updated advice from the agency does not mandate or recommend the test.
“If a person has access to a test and wants to conduct one, the most appropriate approach is to conduct the test at the end of the 5-day isolation period,” the CDC advised.
As the CDC said last week and again on Tuesday, an additional five days of strict mask use is required following the isolation period. It said that should a person test positive after five days, they should isolate for 10 days.
The Omicron variant of Coronavirus has spread rapidly, causing shortages of workers at airlines, schools, and businesses. The CDC had been publicly pressured by Delta Airlines and others to shorten the isolation period. Therefore, the recommended isolation time was shortened.
France Records Over 100,000 Covid Cases in 24 Hours
Earlier on Tuesday, CDC Director Vivek Murthy said the agency had been notified of the complaints.
“They have certainly received feedback and questions about whether testing can shorten that quarantine period, and they are working on issuing a clarification about that right now,” he said.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made similar comments late on Monday.
She told CBS’ “The Late Show” that people who have access to a rapid antigen test can take it five days after testing positive. She said, “If it’s positive, stay home for another five days.”.
“Even if it’s negative, you should still wear a mask,” she said. Because above all it is still possible for an infection to spread.
“You should probably avoid visiting grandma, don’t fly, and be careful around other people.”
Source: Reuters
