United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

As the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing, the United States reported nearly one million new Coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily tally for any country anywhere.

A total of 978,856 new Omicron infections were reported by states on Monday, including some cases tallied on Saturday and Sunday, when states do not report.

According to data collected by Reuters, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has risen nearly 50% in the last week and now exceeds 100,000, marking the first time in a year that the threshold has been reached.

United States CDC officials on Tuesday reiterated their recommendation for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days. They also said individuals can take a rapid antigen test if they want to, but that this is not required.



The U.S . Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had been pressured by health experts to institute a test requirement. This was after it cut in half its guidance last week for people to isolate after a COVID – 19 infection to 5 day s from 10.

It said the move was based on the science around the transmission of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

According to a statement on the CDC website on Tuesday, a review of 113 studies from 17 countries showed most transmission occurs early in the course of infection. According to the study, the average period of infectiousness and risk of transmission was “between 2-3 days before and 8 days after symptoms appeared.”

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that officials are considering asking people to get tested again after a five-day quarantine.

The updated advice from the agency does not mandate or recommend the test.

“If a person has access to a test and wants to conduct one, the most appropriate approach is to conduct the test at the end of the 5-day isolation period,” the CDC advised.

As the CDC said last week and again on Tuesday, an additional five days of strict mask use is required following the isolation period. It said that should a person test positive after five days, they should isolate for 10 days.

The Omicron variant of Coronavirus has spread rapidly, causing shortages of workers at airlines, schools, and businesses. The CDC had been publicly pressured by Delta Airlines and others to shorten the isolation period. Therefore, the recommended isolation time was shortened.

Earlier on Tuesday, CDC Director Vivek Murthy said the agency had been notified of the complaints.

“They have certainly received feedback and questions about whether testing can shorten that quarantine period, and they are working on issuing a clarification about that right now,” he said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made similar comments late on Monday.

She told CBS’ “The Late Show” that people who have access to a rapid antigen test can take it five days after testing positive. She said, “If it’s positive, stay home for another five days.”.

“Even if it’s negative, you should still wear a mask,” she said. Because above all it is still possible for an infection to spread.

“You should probably avoid visiting grandma, don’t fly, and be careful around other people.”

Source: Reuters