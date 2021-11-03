Connect with us

Tourists Bring Life Back to Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand
Tourists Bring Life Back to Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand

Published

31 mins ago

on

Many tourists are heading to Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai after four districts were reopened for tourism as this year’s winter season gets underway.

Morning fog can now be seen shrouding Chiang Mai’s Phra That Doi Kham Temple. The temple attracts many Thai tourists who come to enjoy a cool breeze while praying to the large Buddha image and enjoy light morning exercise.

Many tourists also went to Mon Cham, in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district, known for its scenic views of nature and cool breezes. Resorts in the area have also been fully booked over weekends and holidays. Weekdays the resorts are at 50-60% capacity bookings.

Many areas in Chiang Mai’s city centre, such as Tha Phae Gate, have been decorated with colourful lamps to welcome tourists to this year’s Yi Peng festival (Loy Krathong). The festival will run from November 5th to 20th. On Monday, a traditional Thai dance for the Yi Peng festival was held in front of the Three Kings Monument.

Meanwhile, health officials held walk-in covid-19 vaccinations for local residents aged 18 and over. They received AstraZeneca as their first dose and will either receive Pfizer or AstraZeneca for their second dose.

Airports of Thailand also reported that the province’s first international flight will arrive in Chiang Mai on Friday (November 5th).

