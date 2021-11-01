Thailand to Celebrate Loy Krathong on November 12th

Thailand’s Prime Minister has said this year’s annual Loy Krathong festival activities will be held throughout the Kingdom to preserve the Thai tradition. However, Covid-19 restrictions must be strictly observed.

Thailand’s public relations department said the PM has instructed all related agencies to make sure that preventive measures for Covid-19 are in place one week before Loy Krathong festival activities.

If health safety measures are not ready the festival activities must be called off by organizers.

Safety rules must be strictly enforced the PM Said. The Flying of Krathong lanterns, as well as lighting of fireworks, is strictly prohibited. Liquor sales at festivities will also be prohibited.

All Loy Krathong revellers will also be required to wear masks and observe the social distancing rules.

At all Loy Kratong venues, festival-goers must register with the ThaiChana app. Furthermore, there must also be designated areas to take the temperatures of revellers. Hand sanitizing gel must be also provided.

All washrooms must be cleaned every one or two hours.

This year’s Thailand’s Loy Krathong falls on Nov 19, the full moon day of the 12th lunar month. According to tradition, Loy Krathong marks the end of the monsoon season and allows people to pay tribute to the water spirits.