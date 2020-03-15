Thailand’s Health Officials Report 32 New Cases of Coronavirus

Thailand’s health department reported 32 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday in the largest daily jump in infections since the outbreak began. Bringing its total tally to 114, health officials said.

The new patients include 17 people infected at pubs and boxing stadiums. Also persons who were in contact with foreigners, and those who returned from overseas, Dr. Sukhum Kanchanapimai, told a news conference.

There are 51 others waiting for test results, Dr Sukhum said.

Dr Sukhum said the health department will propose at a meeting with the prime minister that the number of people entering Thailand be reduced. Also to close entertainment places with high risk of transmission. Furthermore to cancel activities that involve large gatherings of people. The ministry will also disclose the locations where patients have been found, he added.

On March 11, the government said it would temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories. Including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Only one person has died of the virus in Thailand. Thirty-seven people have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

Health officials caution over hoarding

The health department also advises to avoid hoarding, there’s no need to hoard stuff, particularly products that are unlikely to suffer from a shortage.

People are also reminded that the World Health Organization hoped that the description of the virus (Covid-19) would “galvanize the world to fight,” rather than freak people out.

The Covid-19 Coronavirus is a flue virus that spreads quickly and affects many people at once. Hospitals can be overwhelmed by an influx of cases and won’t be able to provide the best medical care.

Take this seriously. Realize that you should take precautions that might feel a bit outlandish given what is going on around you personally, but that’s fine and will make things better in the long run for everybody. What that looks like practically: Wash your hands! No, really, wash your hands a lot. Stay home if you are sick. Work from home—your actual, not-a-café home—if your office is closed – Track Covid-19 in Thailand – Click Here

Source: Bangkok Post