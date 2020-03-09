Thailand’s Health Department Hunting for 80 Quarantine Jumpers

Thai health department officials are searching for about 80 Thai workers who escaped quarantine at Suvarnabhumi international airport yesterday. They arrived in a group of 200 on four flights from South Korea.

The quarantine jumpers were returning from working in South Korea. They managed to escape from a restricted area as they were about to be escorted to Sattahip naval base for coronavirus screening prior to 14 day quarantine.

The health department did not give details of how the returnees managed to escape. The Disease Control Department director-general Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said they would find the names and addresses of the escapees and to try to locate them. Above all so they can enter their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

He said that all the escapees will face tough legal action in accordance with the Disease Control Act.

Airports of Thailand director Sutherrawat Suwanrat also said today that there were 104 passengers, including 88 Thais, on the first flight from South Korea yesterday. 15 were found to have high fevers and were immediately sent for further tests. Above all to determine whether they are infected with the coronavirus.

According to the health department 66 other passengers were described as at high risk.

Health department said passengers from high risk areas

High-risk Thai passengers are being sent to Sattahip naval base for screening. Other returnee Thais were sent to the airport’s fire-fighting station. From there they will be taken to their home provinces for quarantine at designated facilities.

Meanwhile the health department reports, South Korea has prepared screening for Thai’s at Incheon Airport. It will start from March 9, 2020. Screening equipment has been installed at three checkpoints to tighten the exit screening measure at the airport, Thai PBS reports.

Thailand can request information on Thais working illegally in the country who apply for voluntary departure from the South Korean Immigration Bureau under the Memorandum of Understanding on labor.

Even more South Korea’s has stepped up efforts to help Thai citizens in the country illegally who wish to return to Thailand.