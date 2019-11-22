Seven Workers Killed after Building Collapses in Phuket

Seven people, four Thai and three Myanmar workers, were killed after a building under construction collapsed in the southern province of Phuket on Thursday. Two other workers were injured and sent to Thalang Hospital.

The workers were working at the one-story office building which is a part of the petrol station construction project. The structure crumbled down at around 1.30 pm.

An excavator was being used to clear away a large slab of concrete and twisted steel bars so rescuers could get to workers trapped beneath it.

From initial investigation, police believe substandard construction work may have been the cause of the deadly collapse.

Pol Col Theerawat Liamsuwan, chief of Thalang police, said investigators would call a contractor and and an engineer responsible for construction for questioning.