Man Kills Son-in-Law Over Loss of Face in Southern Thailand

A man in southern Thailand has shot and killed his son-in-law over a long standing grudge between the two men.

The three year grudge was over his son-in-law failing to turn up at the wedding party.

The shooting happened around 8.30pm on Tuesday, in Thung Yai district of Nakhon Si Thammarat, in southern Thailand.

Police and rescue workers called to the scene found Sarawut Phonhiran, 34, shot dead in a hammock. He had been shot in the chest and bashed in the head.

Next to the body were, Noonai Krainara, 41, and her daughter Monthip Krainara, 25, Thai media reported.

They were given first aid then taken to Thung Yai Hospital. A two year-old girl was also in the house, which relatives took into their care.

Police later questioned Mrs Noonai and Mrs Monthip at the hospital. Mrs Noonai said the gunman was Narong Krainara, was her husband and father of Mrs. Monthip, the slain man’s wife.

The women told police the two men had fallen out three years ago, when Sarawut was to marry Monthip.

Mr Narong and his family prepared the wedding party for their daughter and sent out invitation cards to guests.

However, the groom did not show up at the wedding party at the bride’s house, bringing shame on Mr Narong and his family.

Adding insult to injury, Sarawut took the bride off to live with him in Chawang district. The couple had a daughter two years ago and Mrs. Monthip was carrying their second child.

Mrs. Monthip recently returned to her parents’ house with her daughter after a quarrel with her husband.

Mr. Sarawut came to the house to make up with her and encountered his angry father-in-law. Who also had not forgotten how his son-in-law caused his loss of face three years ago.

The two men had quarrelled and Mr Narong kicked Sarawut and then pulled out a pistol, hit him on the head, then shot the man in the chest. The incident happened in full view of the two women and the 2 year-old child.

Pol Col Chokdee Rakwattanapong, chief of Thung Yai police, said they were getting a court warrant and Mr Narong would be arrested as soon as they could find him.

News Source: Bangkok Post, Daily News