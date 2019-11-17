Connect with us

News Video Southern Thailand

French Tourist Falls to his Death While Taking Selfie in Koh Samui
Advertisement

News Video Regional News

Pope Francis Sends Video Greetings Ahead of Thailand Visit

Chiang Rai News News Video Tourism

Chiang Rai's Wat Rong Khun, White Temple to Hold Light Festival

Automotive News Video

Bt56 Billion Baht in Sales Expected at Bangkok's Motor Expo 2019

News Video Regional News

Thai Silk Robes Await Pope Francis for his Visit to Thailand

Crime & Legal News Video

Narcotics Police Seize Crystal Meth Bound for Japan in Treadmills

News Video Regional News

Government of Thailand Backs Retailers "No Plastic" Campaign

News Video Tech

Thailand's Navy Purchases Israeli Made Counter-Drone System

News Video Northen Thailand

VIDEO: Drunken American Gets Racist and Vulgar in Chiang Mai

News Video Regional News

American Fugitive on Life Support after Shooting Himself in the Head

News Video

French Tourist Falls to his Death While Taking Selfie in Koh Samui

Advertisements

Palmier was ‘trying to take a selfie on the edge of the waterfall’ when he slipped and fell, his friend told Koh Samui police officers.

Published

1 hour ago

on

A French tourist died yesterday while attempting to take a selfie, in the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in July. French tourist Bastien Palmier, 33, died while taking a selfie in Koh Samui, Thailand.

He died in the exact same spot where a Spanish tourist, David Conesa, died in July.

Palmier was attempting a selfies at the Na Mueang 2 waterfall, on Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island.

According to local authorities, the area has “no entry” signs but the tourists defied the warnings.

“Some tourists may want to get better photos, but it’s quite steep and slippery there and he slipped,” Samui tourist police officer Poowadol Wiriyanarangkul told reporters.

Palmier was in Koh Samui, Thailand visiting his friend Thomas Mechin, who’d recently moved to the country.

His friend told authorities he warned Palmier about the dangers but the tourist decided to jump the rope anyway to try to get his selfie.

Palmier was climbing near the cliff edge when he slipped and fell. Hitting his head on the sharp, wet rocks and the fell into the pool below.

Samui Police said that retrieving the body was made more difficult by the slippery rocks. After three hours the rescuers were finally able to carry him out. His body was tied to a stretcher, which was dragged up with ropes.

The accident on Koh Samui highlights the lax safety rules in Thailand’s tourism sector.

Thailand is largely considered a safe destination for tourists and typically draws more than 35 million visitors annually.

 

Rescue Workers in Koh Samui Recover Frenchman Body

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement