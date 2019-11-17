French Tourist Falls to his Death While Taking Selfie in Koh Samui

A French tourist died yesterday while attempting to take a selfie, in the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in July. French tourist Bastien Palmier, 33, died while taking a selfie in Koh Samui, Thailand.

He died in the exact same spot where a Spanish tourist, David Conesa, died in July.

Palmier was attempting a selfies at the Na Mueang 2 waterfall, on Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island.

According to local authorities, the area has “no entry” signs but the tourists defied the warnings.

“Some tourists may want to get better photos, but it’s quite steep and slippery there and he slipped,” Samui tourist police officer Poowadol Wiriyanarangkul told reporters.

Palmier was in Koh Samui, Thailand visiting his friend Thomas Mechin, who’d recently moved to the country.

His friend told authorities he warned Palmier about the dangers but the tourist decided to jump the rope anyway to try to get his selfie.

Palmier was climbing near the cliff edge when he slipped and fell. Hitting his head on the sharp, wet rocks and the fell into the pool below.

Samui Police said that retrieving the body was made more difficult by the slippery rocks. After three hours the rescuers were finally able to carry him out. His body was tied to a stretcher, which was dragged up with ropes.

The accident on Koh Samui highlights the lax safety rules in Thailand’s tourism sector.

Thailand is largely considered a safe destination for tourists and typically draws more than 35 million visitors annually.

Rescue Workers in Koh Samui Recover Frenchman Body