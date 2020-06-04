Schools in Thailand Gearing Up to Reopen after TV Learning Fails

Thailand’s Education Ministry has announced schools in Thailand are gearing up in preparation for reopening after being closed due to Covid-19. A ministry survey found 60-70% of students are not ready to use TV or the internet for their studies.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said the ministry adjusted its previous plan from airing lessons via television for long distance learning as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The ministry planned to allow kindergarten, primary, and junior high school students to learn through the Distance Learning Television (DLTV) platform. High school students will be studying content delivered by the Office of the Basic Education Commission.

However, the survey found most students consume media via their smartphones which can be costly.

Measures by the Ministry of Public Health will be followed, including a limit of 20 to 25 students per classroom.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as well as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) praised Thailand’s preparation for reopening schools.

Mr. Nataphol also rebutted a report there would be regulations on which type of face masks students would be allowed to use. Saying sanitary and protection measures were the focus.

The CCSA has also allowed the Office of the Basic Education Commission to hold exams for student admission for secondary schools on June 6-7.

Criticism over face masks used in schools for reopening

His comment came after netizens criticized a picture of a bulletin board at a school. It showed plain-colored face masks as an examples of masks which students would be allowed to use.

Meanwhile, Bangkok deputy governor Sopon Pisuttiwong said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is studying models from countries such as Denmark and France, where schools have opened, to find suitable measures for Thai schools to reopen from July 1.

The current thinking is that schools under the BMA would be required to keep students, as well as their desks, 1-2 meters apart, he said.

“Students will be allowed to play only in small groups and they must wash their hands every hour or more often,” he said. “Desks, doorknobs, and playgrounds as [infected-prone] risky areas will be cleaned twice a day.

“Students will not be allowed to eat together. A sick student must go home straight away and enter self-quarantine,” he said. He added that students would not be allowed to borrow anything from friends and no parents would be allowed to enter schools.

