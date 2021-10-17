Police Raid Famous Bangkok Restaurant 27 Foreigners Arrested

Police on Saturday night raid the famous Bangkok pub the XOXO Bar and Thai Restaurant and detained 116 guests which included 27 foreigners. Police charged the 116 pub-goers and the manager for defying a ban on gatherings.

Restaurants in Bangkok and other high-risk provinces are banned from selling alcoholic beverages.

During the raid, Bangkok police found 110 glasses of beer at seats inside the pub. They also seized alcoholic drinks at the bar at the XOXO Bar and Thai Restaurant.

All 117 people were charged for defying a ban on gatherings that could spread the coronavirus. The manager of the pub, Mr. Sirichai Samnakhon was charged for selling alcohol.

Police said the ban on selling alcohol in pubs and Thai restaurants is still in effect and is suppose to be lifted by the central government on December 1st.

Meanwhile, Restaurants and shopping centres have welcomed the extended service hours and relaxed curfews announced by the government. The Thai Government approved reducing the number of dark red provinces under maximum and strict control measures. Changing the nighttime curfew hours to 11 pm to 3am.

The goal is to prepare for the country’s reopening next month.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced a phased reopening of Thailand to vaccinated foreign visitors without mandatory quarantine, starting from November 1st.

Foreign tourists from 5 low-risk countries, including China, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Germany, and also the United States would be allowed in first. More countries would be added to the listing in December

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new