Fake Police Officer Dupes Investors Over Bogus Restaurant

CSD Police have arrested a 28-year-old man from northern Thailand’s Lampang Province on fraud charges and impersonated a Crime Suppression police officer. The fraudster duped people into a restaurant that never materialized.

Crime Suppression police arrested 28-year-old Mr. Phonlakorn Siriwan at an apartment in central Thailand’s Chonburi Province on Friday.

Mr. Phonlakorn was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by a Bangkok Criminal Court on fraud charges, impersonating a police officer and computer crimes. A deeper check on the suspect also found he had a criminal record and was also wanted on two other arrest warrants for fraud.

When CSD Police searched the apartment they found; insignias of special warfare training courses; Royal Police Cadet Academy rings; a bullet-proof vest, a black CSD Police vest and mobile phones. and other items.

Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej told Thai media that Mr. Phonlakorn told people he was a CSD officer and a graduate of the Academy.

He allegedly lured people into investing in a restaurant business that never transpired, duping them of over a million baht promising high returns.

Mr. Phonlakorn raised a total of 1.6 million baht and after his investors started asking for the promised returns, he kept postponing their payments. Then he just disappeared.

When the investors couldn’t contact him they filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression police.

During interrogation, Mr. Phonlakorn admitted to all charges and claims of his victims. He said he posed as a CSD police officer because he always had a passion to be a policeman. He said had taken the test to enter the academy but failed the entrance exam.