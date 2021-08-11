Police Investigate Thailand Arms Dealers Plot to Kill Myanmar UN Envoy

Police in Thailand plan to investigate allegations that a Thai Arms dealer plotted to murder Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations in New York’s Westchester County. The investigation comes after the New York Times News reported two Myanmar suspects had fingered the Thai arms dealer as being party to the plot to US prosecutors.

“So far Police in Thailand have yet to be contacted by the United States to investigate the matter. But if we are asked to help, we are ready,” said Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, when speaking to media.

On Friday, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the two Myanmar citizens living in New York had plotted over the past month to attack and potentially kill the country’s ambassador to the United Nations.

After being contacted by an arms dealer in Thailand, Phyo Hein Htut, said he had agreed to “hire attackers” to injure ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun in an effort to force him to step down. If he refused, the dealer proposed the attackers kill him, prosecutors said.

Neither Htut, 28, nor Ye Hein Zaw, 20, made a plea during the initial court hearing on Friday in which they were charged with conspiracy to assault a foreign official.

Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, denounced by his country’s military rulers, said on Wednesday that an apparent threat had been made against him and U.S. authorities had stepped up his security.

Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun represents Myanmar’s elected civilian government, which was overthrown by the military in February. The military leaders fired him then, but for now he remains the country’s U.N. envoy because the United Nations has not acknowledged the military takeover.

“Reportedly there is some threat. The police are working on it. Necessary security has be provided by the police,” Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters. He was made aware of the threat on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A State Department spokesperson said: “We do not discuss details of our protective operations.”