Police in Chiang Rai Seize 1.2 Million Meth Pills Floating in River

Police in Chiang Rai have reported finding approximately 1.2 million meth pills floating in packages on the Mae Lao and Ing Rivers. Villagers summoned police after spotting the packages containing meth pills on the two rivers.

Narcotic suppression officers said that in total 1,268,000 meth pills have been found floating in packages in the two rivers over the past three days.

Police believe the drugs were floated down the rivers to bypass security forces that have stepped up border security all along Chiang Rai’s natural border areas with Laos and Myanmar.

Meth production in Myanmar’s Shan State has gone into overdrive since Myanmar’s February 1 military coup unsettled the complex balance of power in the Golden Triangle. An area dominated by warlords, armed militias, gunrunners and drug traffickers, say narcotics suppression officials.

Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are the main routes for Myanmar meth to the Asia-Pacific. So far this year seized authorities have seized more than 300 million meth pills and nearly 20 tons of the highly addictive crystal meth according to Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong, deputy commissioner of Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).

“Fighting in Myanmar near the drug production sites is forcing out the products at a higher volume than usual,” Gen Pornchai said.

Drug suppression police fear the flow of drugs from the Golden Triangle is going to worsen, with the crime bosses at the apex of an estimated trade worth up to $60 billion a year so rich and connected they remain beyond arrest.

“You can never really take down these networks,” Pol Maj Gen Pornchai told CTN News.