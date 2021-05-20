District in Northern Thailand Raffles Cows to Boost Vaccine Campaign

As covid-19 continues to plague Northern Thailand a district in Chiang Mai Province has launched a raffle campaign for its vaccinated residents to win a live cow per week for the rest of the year, in a bid to boost the local Covid-19 vaccination campaign drive.

From next month, one lucky vaccinated villager in the Mae Chaem district of Chiang Mai province will be randomly chosen every week to win a young cow worth around 10,000 baht.

The campaign, set to run for 24 weeks, has been met with enthusiasm in the town of 43,000 since it was announced earlier this week.

“Our vaccine registration numbers have gone from hundreds to thousands in a couple of days,” district chief Boonlue Thamtharanurak told Reuters.

“The villagers love cows. Cows can be sold for cash.”

More than 4,000 people in priority groups, including those over 60 years old and those with pre-existing conditions, have already registered for their shots, Mr Boonlue said.

The town will start its vaccination campaign on June 7, in line with the government’s national rollout.

Other provinces have also come up with creative incentives to boost registration, such as gold necklace giveaways, store discount coupons, or cash handouts.

Last week the Covid Response Centre in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai has announced concerns over poor registration for vaccine shots. A spokesperson at the Covid Response Centre said that despite 12 people dying from the virus this month, under 10% of people eligible have registered for covid-19 vaccinations.

The Covid Response Centre reports Chiang Mai province has received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 429,913 doses slated for persons 60 years and older and a further 182,012 vaccine doses for people suffering from the seven diseases specified by the government.

The spokesperson told CTN News that so far only 37,387 people have applied through the Mor Prom application, and a further 6,128 have registered directly at hospitals, to get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The total number of those registered to get the AstraZeneca vaccine is 43,515.

The spokesperson said the centre attributes this low number to concerns over the fears of side effects from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

At least 1.64 million of Thailand’s 66 million population, have already received their first doses and more than 7 million have registered so far.