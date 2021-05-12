Chiang Mai Reports Extremely Low Registration for Covid-19 Vaccinations

The Covid Response Centre in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai has announced concerns over poor registration for vaccine shots. A spokesperson at the Covid Response Centre said that despite 12 people dying from the virus this month, under 10% of people eligible have registered for covid-19 vaccinations.

The Covid Response Centre reports Chiang Mai province has received 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 429,913 doses slated for persons 60 years and older and a further 182,012 vaccine doses for people suffering from the seven diseases specified by the government.

The spokesperson told CTN News that so far only 37,387 people have applied through the Mor Prom application, and a further 6,128 have registered directly at hospitals, to get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The total number of those registered to get the AstraZeneca vaccine is 43,515.

The spokesperson said the centre attributes this low number to concerns over the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, according to health officials there are 5 worrying symptoms after being vaccinated by the AstraZeneca jab that could prompt a medical emergency.

The most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are pain or tenderness at the injection site. Roughly one in four people have had wider effects like fever, headache, nausea and fatigue.

However, if you experience any of the following symptoms after the AstraZeneca vaccine, it could indicate a medical emergency and should not be ignored. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms from around four days to four weeks after vaccination is advised to seek prompt medical advice.

Symptoms include:

A severe headache that is not relieved with painkillers or is getting worse;

A headache that feels worse when you lie down or bend over;

A headache that is unusual for you and occurs with blurred vision, feeling or being sick, problems speaking, weakness, drowsiness or seizures;

A rash that looks like small bruises or bleeding under the skin;

Shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling or persistent abdominal pain.

Anyone who experiences a headache for more than four days after having the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab should seek medical attention.