Thailand’s Justice Minister Warns Farmers Over Marijuana Cultivation

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Justice has warned farmers that the cultivation of Marijuana is still illegal unless special permission has been granted by authorities.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that laws and regulations related to Marijuana need to be promulgated before the general public can start using marijuana or begin cultivating it.

According to Mr Somsak, Thailand is still under an international treaty — the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961. Which prohibits the production and supply of specific drugs, including marijuana.

Except under license for a specific use such as medical treatment or research.

Therefore, the country has to strictly control the production and use of Marijuana for medical purposes.

The law governing Marijuana allows:

Presently only drug or health-related government agencies

medical professionals

educational and research institutions

patients with prescriptions by certified doctors

agricultural enterprises registered with the state can now possess medical marijuana

Marijuana is still listed as a Category 5 narcotic and anyone who produces, imports or exports the plant without a license is liable to:

imprisonment from two to 15 years and a fine of between 20,000 and 1.5 million baht.

Possession of not more than 10 kilograms for commercial purposes is liable to a 2-10 year prison term and a fine of between 40,000 and 200,000 baht.

If the amount exceeds 10 kilograms, the jail sentence is 15 years and a maximum fine of 1.5 million baht.

The Minister also suggested people who are seeking Marijuana to treat their ailments to only consult authorized agencies and licensed medical doctors.

Black Market Marijuana

He warned them not to buy or use products from the black market as they might be substandard products which can be lethal if used wrongly.

“We now have 400 licensed doctors and 2,900 trained folk medicine practitioners at hospitals and medical institutions nationwide that can give them advice,” Mr Somsak said.

The Medical Science Department has warned against the use of illegal cannabis oil or drinks mixed with cannabis extracts because of health risks.

Four people, who had reportedly used the illegal cannabis products bought from retailers in Phu Wiang district of the northern province of Nan.

They were admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment after they developed heart palpitations.

Source: Bangkok Post