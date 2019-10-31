Prominent Research Director Killed by Falling Tree in Bangkok

A prominent director of a research think tank was killed by falling tree while walking in front of her house in Bangkok on Thursday. Ms. Deunden Nikomborirak was the Director of Thailand Development Research Institute research.

TDRI director Somkiat Tangkitvanich confirmed the death of the researcher and think-tank director.

After the accident she was rushed to Camilian Hospital, where she was declared dead, Thai media reported.

Ms Duenden, a key economist, published many academic papers on regularity policies and corruption in Thailand.

She served as TRDI research director for economic governance in Bangkok.

Ms Duenden held a PhD in economics from McGill University in Canada; and also a master’s degree in economics from Queen’s University, also in Canada.