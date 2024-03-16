Navy Ship Mistakenly Fires on Another Vessel at Thailand Naval Base

On Thursday at 11.45 a.m., HTMS Chonburi mistakenly fired a shell at HTMS Khirirat while both ships were parked at the Sattahip Naval Base in Chon Buri province in Thailand, causing a minor fire on HTMS Khirirat.

According to an initial report, HTMS Chonburi returned from a fire rehearsal on Wednesday to its base for repairs after one of its guns malfunctioned with an unspent shell in its barrel. During repairs, the round was accidentally discharged and impacted the stern of the HTMS Khirirat.

Responding to public criticism of the navy for being careless and injuring 14 sailors, Mr Sutin stated that commanders were sorry for what had occurred. He emphasized that such an act should never occur again.

Adm Chartchai Thongsa-ard, commander of the Royal Thai Fleet, is overseeing the inquiry into the event, and a preliminary report will be issued within three days, according to Rear Adm Veerudom Muangjin, a navy spokeswoman.

On Friday, Adm Adoong Pan-iam, the naval leader, paid a visit to the 14 injured sailors at Somdech Phra Nangchao Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip.

According to Rear Adm Veerudom, nine sailors will be released from the hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries, while five others will be kept under strict monitoring.

All of the casualties were on the patrol frigate HTMS Khirirat. During the incident, they inhaled smoke.

Rejection of Navy Frigate Funds

Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party has criticized the government for rejecting the navy’s request for a budget to purchase a new frigate in the fiscal year 2024, citing a probable failure to secure the country’s interests.

Chayapol Sathondee, a Move Forward MP told the Bangkok Post, the new frigate, which will be built domestically under the procurement plan, is critical to the navy’s fundamental duty because HTMS Rattanakosin will be decommissioned in two years.

Because it takes four to five years to build a frigate, the government will only have three frigates in service for four years once HTMS Rattanakosin retires, he stated.

With the request refused and the fiscal 2025 budget closed, he believes funds will need to be sought again in fiscal 2026.

“This poses a security risk, particularly when compared to adjacent countries. “If a maritime threat arises, the government is solely responsible,” Mr Chayapol stated.

He made the remarks after a House committee entrusted with reviewing the 2024 budget denied the navy’s appeal of its decision to reject the request for funds for a new frigate. The result was 37 against, 16 in favor, with six abstentions.

Mr Chayapol stated that the navy’s frigate procurement program varies from its submarine acquisition strategy, which the party fiercely opposes.

Frigates are critical for maritime defense, and their construction provides economic prospects and the exchange of technological know-how for Thai workers, he stated.

The craft would be the first of its kind to be built in Thailand, he said.

The House committee reviewing the budget bill voted to eliminate a total of 9 billion baht in budget requests from 731 state organizations. The law will have its second and third readings on March 20 and 21.