MorChana Location Tracking App Now Required in 5 Thailand Provinces

People living in the five provinces severely hit with Covid-19-hit provinces must use the MorChana location tracking app MorChana.The five provinces in Thailand are Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Trat, Rayong and Samut Sakhon

Spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on that the use of data from the app would allow quick control of Covid-19 in the five provinces. These provinces have the highest levels of covid-19 infection.

Its use is stipulated under regulation number 17 newly issued under the emergency decree for public administration in emergency situations, imposed to control Covid-19.

Location tracking records from the MorChana app would protect infected people against charges of concealing information about their whereabouts. Above all in the event they cannot remember every place they have visited, Dr Taweesilp said.

Infected people who intentionally conceal location information and do not use the app could be seen as obstructing disease control investigation. They would be in violation of the new regulation. The new act carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and also a fine of 40,000 baht.

The location tracking app will effectively supported the government’s disease control efforts and relieved the workload of medical personnel in disease investigation, Dr Taweesilp said.

The MorChana app was downloaded 1.5 million times on Tuesday, 1.65 million times on Wednesday in Thailand. The location tracking app was used an impressive 3.69 million times on Thursday, he said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday also urged people to download and use the app, but said there would no penalty for not doing so. So long as people inform officials of their travel plans when crossing provincial borders in Thailand.

Source: Bangkok Post