Kim Mi-soo – Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29
Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who appeared in the television series Snowdrop, has passed away. She was 29 years old.
Landscape said in a statement on Wednesday that Kim Mi-soo suddenly left the agency on Jan. 5. “We grieve deeply for Kim. So that the family can grieve in peace, please refrain from spreading false rumors or speculation. The agency statement was translated by Joongang Daily and did not provide a cause of death.
Kim Mi-Soo Suddenly left us on Jan 5, Actor’s family is currently in a state of shock
At Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home, her funeral service will be held. After the news broke, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news and asked fans and journalists to refrain from spreading rumors and speculative reports. According to the statement, the actor’s family is in a state of shock and grief following his passing. The statement reads, “This is tragic and heartbreaking news for the actor’s family.” She passed away suddenly on January 5. This sudden news has devastated the family, according to the statement.
Kim Mi-Soo Movies And Darama Series
Her projects include “Memories,” “Kyungmi’s World,” and the JTBC drama series Human Luwak,” Hi Bye Mama! Mama! (2019)” from and “Into the Ring” (2020) on KBS.
She was born on March 16, 1992. However, Korean media report her age as 30 and 31 depending on how they calculate it.
Rest in peace miss Kim Mi-Soo
It is not known what caused her death at this time. The agent of Kim Mi-soo asked people to refrain from spreading rumors or speculation.
