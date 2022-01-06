Kim Mi-soo – Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who appeared in the television series Snowdrop, has passed away. She was 29 years old.

Landscape said in a statement on Wednesday that Kim Mi-soo suddenly left the agency on Jan. 5. “We grieve deeply for Kim. So that the family can grieve in peace, please refrain from spreading false rumors or speculation. The agency statement was translated by Joongang Daily and did not provide a cause of death.

At Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home, her funeral service will be held.

Kim Mi-Soo Movies And Darama Series

Her projects include “Memories,” “Kyungmi’s World,” and the JTBC drama series Human Luwak,” Hi Bye Mama! Mama! (2019)” from and “Into the Ring” (2020) on KBS.

She was born on March 16, 1992. However, Korean media report her age as 30 and 31 depending on how they calculate it.

