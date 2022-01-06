Connect with us

News Trending News

Kim Mi-soo - Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29
Advertisement

News World News

United States Records Nearly 1 Million Omicron Cases in One Day

News Regional News

Russian Jumps to His Death from the Roof of Police Station

Crime News Southern Thailand

Thai Police Discover Cache of Firearms During Drug Raid

News Regional News

Thai New Year Claims 333 Lives in 2,707 Road Accidents

News Northern Thailand

Army Seizes Large Cache of Methamphetamine on Mekong River

News Trending News

Jason Derulo Gets Involved in a Fight at a Las Vegas Strip Resort

News Southern Thailand

Hospital Patient Being Treated for Covid-19 Jumps to His Death

News Tourism

Pattaya Mayor Says No Lockdowns Despite Omicron Surge

News Tourism

Omicron Ends Thailand's Quarantine Free Test & Go Program

News

Kim Mi-soo – Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Passed Away at 29

Published

17 hours ago

on

Kim Mi-soo

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor who appeared in the television series Snowdrop, has passed away. She was 29 years old.

Landscape said in a statement on Wednesday that Kim Mi-soo suddenly left the agency on Jan. 5. “We grieve deeply for Kim. So that the family can grieve in peace, please refrain from spreading false rumors or speculation. The agency statement was translated by Joongang Daily and did not provide a cause of death.

Kim Mi-Soo Suddenly left us on Jan 5, Actor’s family is currently in a state of shock

At Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home, her funeral service will be held. After the news broke, her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news and asked fans and journalists to refrain from spreading rumors and speculative reports. According to the statement, the actor’s family is in a state of shock and grief following his passing. The statement reads, “This is tragic and heartbreaking news for the actor’s family.” She passed away suddenly on January 5. This sudden news has devastated the family, according to the statement.

German Cyclist Injured After Elephant Attack in Central

Thailand’s Transport Ministry Reacts after Horrific Collision that

Kim Mi-Soo Movies And Darama Series

Her projects include “Memories,” “Kyungmi’s World,” and the JTBC drama series Human Luwak,” Hi Bye Mama! Mama! (2019)” from and “Into the Ring” (2020) on KBS.
She was born on March 16, 1992. However, Korean media report her age as 30 and 31 depending on how they calculate it.

Rest in peace miss Kim Mi-Soo

Please accept our deepest condolences to the family of Kim Mi-Soo, and may she rest in peace.”
 Fans mourned the shocking loss of the young actress on social media following the news of her death. One tweet read, “Rest in peace, Kim Mi-Soo.” Your memory will live on forever.

It is not known what caused her death at this time. The agent of Kim Mi-soo asked people to refrain from spreading rumors or speculation.

Also Check:

German Cyclist Injured After Elephant Attack in Central

Thailand’s Transport Ministry Reacts after Horrific Collision that

China’s Communist Party Bans BBC World News From Airing in China

Record Low Mekong River Levels Raise Suspicions About China

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha Slams TV Soaps and

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog