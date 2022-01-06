When Is KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken Available at Restaurant?

Next week, Kentucky Fried Chicken will offer its new plant-based menu item KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken at restaurants across the country.

A plant-based meat substitute developed specifically for KFC by the California-based company producing plant-based meat substitutes, tastes and looks like KFC’s famous fried chicken.

The chain said in a statement last year it would deliver the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken.

According to the restaurant chain, KFC is the first national QSR to offer a plant-based chicken in partnership with Beyond Meat.

It joins other chains (such as Burger King and Starbucks, which both offer plant-based breakfast sandwiches that use meat substitutes from the Impossible brand) that have responded to consumer demand for more plant-based, more sustainable food.

When Is KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken Available?

From January 10, KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken will be available nationwide.

Reuters reported Tuesday that there will be nearly 4,000 KFC locations in the U.S. by 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

In August 2019, KFC launched a test run of the first version of the new plant-based item in an Atlanta restaurant, which sold out in less than five hours, the company said.

Following the successful launch in Atlanta, a trial run will be conducted at select KFC restaurants in Los Angeles, Charlotte (North Carolina), Nashville (Tennessee), and surrounding areas in 2020.

Beyond Meat’s founder and CEO, Ethan Brown, stated last year that consumer demand for quality plant-based meats continues to grow. Together with KFC, we have created a plant-based chicken that looks, tastes and pulls apart like an actual chicken breast.

How Much Is the Plant-Based Meal?

Prices for KFC Beyond Meat Fried Chicken will start at $6.99 (for six pieces) at most venues but will vary by location.

There is also an option to purchase the new plant-based item in a combo meal, which includes a medium drink and fries, or as an à la carte item in six or twelve pieces.

Also Check: