Gold Heist Murderer-Robbery Suspect Says “He Did it for the Thrill”

Police in Thailand have arrested a man suspected in killing three people, including a young boy in a gold heist in Lopburi, Province. He was arrested in Lop Buri on Wednesday morning on his way to work at the school.

He is identified as 38 year-old Prasittichai Khaokaew. Police also reported he was the director of Wat Pho Chai School in nearby Muang district of Sing Buri province.

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) identified the suspect a week ago thanks to tips from local residents. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday evening.

Mr Prasitthichai lives in Lop Buri and was arrested while driving to his school on Wednesday morning.

Armed CSD police stopped the car on the Highway in Lop Buri. Mr Prasittichai did not resist arrest.

Police reported they didn’t find any weapon in the car, but did find ammunition. Furthermore the ammunition was the same caliber used in the murder and robbery. The murder-robbery took place at Aurora gold shop in the Robinson mall in Lop Buri onJan 9th.

Mr Prasittichai allegedly told police he committed the crime because he was bored with his life. He said he needed a challenge and excitement to spice it up. He knew police would finally arrest him,” the Bangkok Post reported.

Suspects father a former policeman

He allegedly used a Czech-made CZ SP-01 semi-automatic pistol that belonged to his father, a former policeman. He returned the gun to his father the day after the crime. Prasittichai also said he used his father-in-laws Yamaha Fino motorcycle to escape the hold-up.

Police said they couldn’t believe the suspect killed for the thrill, and would continue to question him.

On Wednesday the suspect took police to a spot where he ditched the clothes he wore on the day of the crime. He dumped them in tambon Kok Ko of Muang district, Lop Buri.

The suspect allegedly also told police he dumped the gold he stole in the Chao Phraya river. Under Bang Rachan bridge in tambon Bang Man of Muang district, Sing Buri. Police found this claim to be a lie and later recovered the missing gold from the ceiling of a family home.

Murder-Robbery Suspect Taken into Custody in Thailand