Former Police Station Chief Charged for Drug Suspect Killing

The Royal Thai Police Office has pressed charges against a station chief and six other officers involved in the killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan province.

The station chief Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon is also being investigated in a case involving the seizure and sale of smuggled luxury cars.

The Royal Thai Police deputy commissioner Pol Gen Suchart Theerasawat said Tuesday that the seven policemen have been charged with malfeasance of office, abuse of authority, coercion and torture causing death.

Gen Suchart said the case report and charges will be handed to prosecutors on Wednesday.

Police are also investigating Pol Col Thitisan’s involvement in the seizure of approximately 400 auctioned vehicles. Gen Suchart said they had already found suspicious records with regards to the auctioned vehicles and also irregularities in the payment of rewards for the seizure.

He said the case involved suspects from police to customs officials and associated involved with Pol Col Thitisan.

Investigators impounded approximately 130 million baht in assets from Pol Col Thitisan. The assets included a home worth 57 million baht in Bangkok, 24 vehicles worth 70 million baht, a 1.5-million-baht condo and 18 guns worth 720,000 baht.

The former station chief Pol Col Thitisan and six of his subordinates are accused of killing Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect. They were reportedly trying to extort money from him.

He was suffocated with plastic bags over his head by Pol Col Thitisan, while the other six officers watched.

Footage of the torture and death of the drug suspect was leaked by a junior police officer then posted online. The leaked video sparked outrage and a storm of criticism about the police.