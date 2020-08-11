Five Dead after in Separate Pickup Truck Collisions in Northern Thailand

Police in Phitsanulok and Chiang Rai in Northern Thailand have opened investigations following the early morning deaths of 5 people in separate road traffic accidents. In Phitsanulok Province 2 fully-loaded pickup trucks collided head on Highway on Monday morning.

Tragically the driver of one pickup was killed and the other seriously injured, police said.

The accident occurred about 3.40am at kilometer 256 on Highway 11 (Phitsanulok-Uttaradit) near moo 4 village in tambon Thap Yai Chiang, Pol Capt Rangsan Ondee, of Phrom Phiram, said.

A Toyota Riva pickup loaded with crates of longan and destined for Lamphun veered across the centre line to the other Lane collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Vios pickup loaded with boxes of preserved eggs.

Consequently both Toyota pickup trucks were severely damaged in the violent crash.

The two drivers were trapped in their seats behind the steering wheels. Rescuers used hydraulic jacks to break open the crushed cabs and free them.

The driver of the Toyota Riva Pickup was seriously injured, he was also rushed to Wat Bot Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota Vios pickup, Won Surin, 50, from Bang Rakam district of Phitsanulok, was killed.

Four killed after being thrown from pickup truck in Chiang Rai

Meanwhile, In Northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai Province four men in their twenties, died after being hurled from a pickup truck. The pickup they were travelling in collided with a sedan

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chuchat Phuwanjinda of Ban Du police station in Chiang Rai said the accident occurred at a dangerous curve on Phaholyothin Road.

The bodies of four young men were found at the scene. Police also said the were crushed after the two vehicles lost control as a sedan car attempted to overtake their pickup truck at a dangerous bend.

The sedan overturned and it was thrown over the edge after it impacted the pickup truck. This also caused the pickup truck lose control and also crash into a roadside ditch.

The four occupants of the back of pickup were thrown out of the Mitsubishi pickup to their deaths. They were identified as 24-year-old Panuwat Wanthong of Sisaket province; 27-year-old Sommanat Phomsen of Prachinburi province; 26-year-old Seksan Kaewloi of Sisaket province; and 20-year-old Saphaya Thonsin from Nong Khai province.

The driver of the pickup truck, named as Mr Thanaphat was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police revealed the owner of the sedan car as 56-year-old Mr Jetsarit Thetthisit was from Chiang Rai. There were also two women in the sedan, Miss Namphung Chongkhuang and Miss Jenjira Srivichai also from both Chiang Rai.

They too were also taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries, police are also investigating further.