Filipino Woman Arrested for Allegedly Beating Toddler to Death
Chiang Mai Police and 200 Volunteers Hunt for Missing Toddler

Thailand Sets Complete Reopen to Foreign Tourists for Mid-October

Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Should Need to Apologize' in TODAY Exclusive

Actor Michael K. Williams Dead from Suspected Heroin Overdose

Drug Addicted Son Burns Down his Mother Two-Storey Home

Police Find Couple Brutally Murdered in Southern Thailand

Thailand Must Adapt and Coexist Safely With the Coronavirus

79 Year-old Dutchman Lost in Forest for Three Days Rescued

Narcotics Police Arrest Drug Kingpin's Son in Northern Thailand

Police in Seoul South Korea have arrested a 30-year-old Filipino woman who’s accused of beating a three-year-old toddler boy to death. The victim was one of two sons of a United States service member.

The Filipino woman is accused of beating the younger toddler to death around 7.30am on Sunday.  The beating allegedly happened in a room provided for her by the bar at which she worked at. According to Asia One the older boy was unharmed.

The Filipino woman was spotted wandering around in the street stark naked. When questioned by police she talked incoherently. South Korean police believe she is suffering from a mental illness or some substance-related disorder.

Investigators also said that an initial drug test on the woman had come back negative. Police have sent urine and hair samples for forensic analysis and further testing.

An autopsy of the toddler had also been ordered by authorities to determine the exact cause of death.

Seoul Police also alerted to the crime by the bar’s owner, who found the boy’s body around 8am on Sunday. A search for the Filipino woman was launched, it was called off after she was taken into custody following reports of her roaming the streets naked.

Read more trending news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

