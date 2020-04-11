Thailand’s Daily Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Drop to 45 as of Saturday

The health department has reported that 2 more patients died from Covid-19 and 45 new cases have been reported as of Saturday April 11th,2020. Included in the 45 new cases were 9 people that returned from abroad in state quarantine. This brought the covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand to 2,518 and fatalities to 35.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, from the health department said the number of new infections is not alarming and we are seeing a lower number of cases.

Among the 45 new cases, many were people who had been in close contact with previous confirmed Covid-19 patients in Bangkok, Pattani and Phuket, he said.

Furthermore he said 2 of the 45 new cases were in Phuket raising the total to 172. According to health officials Phuket has become a Covdi-19 Hotspot for Thailand. Of the total cases in Phuket, 56 have been discharged. Of the remaining 115 who remain hospitalized, all except three are in satisfactory condition.

Phuket is the first province to adopt active case finding (ACF). Phuket authorities found 35 new cases using ACF after screening 1,921 people between April 2 and 6. Another 1,394 people were screened from April 7-10 but the results are yet been known.

Source: Bangkok Post, Phuket News