168 Migrant Job Seekers Arrested for Illegal Entry

Border officials in Thailand have arrested 168 Myanmar job seekers over the past 2 days crossing into the country illegally through unscrupulous job agents.

On Sunday police arrested 120 Myanmar nationals for illegally crossing the border in the Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi province in Thailand. There were 65 men and 55 women all were Myanmar nationals seeking work in Thailand.

Health officials were summoned and all 120 job seekers were tested to covid-19, all tested negative.

The job seekers told authorities that they had paid between 17,000-20,000 baht each to Myanmar brokers for jobs in Bangkok, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom provinces.

They were handed over to immigration police for legal proceedings on charges of illegal entry, pending deportation back to Myanmar.

Job seekers paid 20,000 baht to job agents

On Monday, a border patrol in Sai Yok district f Kanchanaburi province arrested 48 Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border into Thailand in two groups.

In the early morning, a military patrol stopped a Toyota van for a search and found 10 men and 4 women all from Myanmar, along with 2 Thai men.

The Burmese migrants said they were all from Yangon and had crossed a natural border earlier in the morning and were met by the two Thai men. They were to take them in the van to a drop-off area.

All of the job seekers had paid 20,000 baht each to job agents in Myanmar and did not know their destination.

Later in the morning, another patrol received a report that illegal border crossers had been seen in the nearby forest.

They arrested 20 men and 14 women, who said they were from Myanmar. They had also paid 20,000 baht each to brokers in Myanmar for jobs in Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

The two groups were taken to the immigration police station to be charged with illegal entry and violating the emergency decree.

