Why Social Media Users Have Started Using a VPN in Thailand

Technology has greatly contributed to reshaping the new world aspects, whether politics, economics, or online social interactions, all have been impacted by technology acquisition. It has also taken part in our everyday life as governments like in Thailand’s have stated monitoring what we view online and say on social media. Using a VPN service in Thailand can help protect your security.

Technology, like any other aspect of life, has its own advantages and disadvantages. Regarding the latter, the main drawback is exposing internet users to multiple cyber threats and the possibility of being monitored by governments or agencies.

Below, I’d like to walk you through the main steps that you’ll need to follow if you want to use a VPN in Thailand and tell you, in a nutshell, why you’ll need a VPN service when traveling or living in Thailand.





While in Thailand, it’s suggested to pick a trusted VPN service to use, which you can count on to protect your online existence and shield your private data against cyberattacks, but why would you need a VPN in Thailand?

Simply, using a public Wi-Fi network could be a tempting target for multiple hacking attempts since not all wireless networks are strictly secure and consider using decent security procedures, especially if you use a public wireless network which some internet users could use to do financial transactions or access sensitive information like bank account apps or websites.

A VPN used extends to include unblocking geo-restricted content in Thailand; all it takes is to choose a server in a location that allows you to access the internet with no restrictions, most likely a server located in the US, for example, and get access to whatever you want to watch on the internet.

However, not all VPN services are efficient to unblock geo-restricted content. That’s why we suggest using a VPN service that is tested and praised by internet users, which successfully and privately allows users to access geo-blocked content.

What to Look for in a VPN When You’re in Thailand?

As we mentioned earlier, choosing the right VPN service isn’t an easy decision to make, especially when having multiple options to choose from and all claim to be the best for you. Well, according to several.com experts, the following points are the best to consider when choosing a VPN service:

Security features: It’s known for everyone that people usually use a VPN service to maintain a private and secure internet connection, but unfortunately, not all VPN services offer what is needed to guarantee decent security. Some of the crucial security features that you can look for in a VPN service are the use of military-grade encryption, secure protocols, true no-log policy, and transparent privacy policy.

Ability to unblock geo-restricted content: You don’t have to compromise a thing; there are some VPN services that have it all and can successfully unblock the majority of streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu.

Speed and performance: All the previous features won’t be really sufficient if your VPN doesn’t provide decent speed to enjoy a lag-free connection to the internet, which is also good for streaming and video games.

You can look for some features in a VPN service to guarantee secure and private internet access. However, most of the reliable VPNs on the market are paid, so if you want to try the service first, pick a VPN service that comes with a money-back guarantee.



