Having a good antivirus solution program is an essential part of any PC owner. Being protected from ransomware, malware, viruses and phishing threats is just the basic protection when it comes to a good antivirus suite.

There is plenty of paid antivirus solution available that can help you to secure your PC.

However, selecting the one to purchase can be a tedious and difficult decision to make. In this article, we are going to discuss some of the best-paid antivirus solutions as per the experts.

Having different solutions installed on your computer can cause slashes and issues. Thus, you would want to commit to a single great tool that can protect you on all fronts.

Let us get into more detail and see the various antivirus solutions that are recommended by antivirus experts.

Norton Security Deluxe

Norton Security Deluxe offers browser protection. Along with scam insight, password manager and performance-enhancing tools that can help you to increase the speed of your personal computer.

The scam insight feature makes use of reputation data in order to identify malicious websites. That ask for your personal information such as credit card details and social security number.

It is easy to download and install and can be used on different platforms including Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS.

Norton also promises 100% protection against viruses ensuring your devices will be free from virus infection or your money will be returned.

BullGuard Premium Protection

The second antivirus solution on the list. As per experts that offers great protection to your data and identity on the internet is BullGuard Premium Protection.

It offers a network scanner to protect all the internet connected devices inside your home. Along with this, you also get access to features like malware detection, vulnerability scanner, and identity protection.

Identity protection feature offered by BullGuard checks the web for any leaked details.

Apart from this, there is parental control to monitor your children’s internet activity and game booster to block unwanted popup windows, once the game is launched.

The interface of the solution is not as simple as some of the other but provides options to different scans and settings. One can use the antivirus solution on Mac, Android and Windows operating system.

AVG Ultimate

The next generation antivirus solution that is recommended by many different experts offers a solid security program.

It offers features like web shield, file shield, firewall, and ransomware protection to keep your personal computer protected on all fronts. In addition to this, you also get access to different types of virus scan for your device.

AVG Ultimate also offers extra features like password manager and VPN – that can be used to get access to geo-restricted content.

These features need to be bought separately. With one subscription, you can get unlimited installs on different platforms such as Mac, Windows, and Android.

Sophos Home Premium

Another paid antivirus solution that is often found recommended by several antivirus experts is the Sophos Home Premium Solution.

With this, you can get features like ransomware protection, and real-time malware protection.

However, some of the key features like a file shredder and local network scans are missing from the antivirus protection.

It can be used on up to a maximum of 10 devices including Android, Mac, and Windows. There is also a free version available of the solution that can be used on up to 3 devices.

That being said, Sophos is the only brand that is providing an antimalware application for Mac Operating System, which includes always-on protection.

Avast Premier

Time and again experts have recommended using Avast Antivirus solution because of its easy to download, install and setup process.

Even the interface of the antivirus software is user-friendly that can be used by anyone without any technical knowledge.

It offers features like firewall protection, ransomware shield, and various types of scans, web protection tools, and file shredder.

With the 2019 updates, you even get access to Do Not Disturb mode that ensures to block system pop-up windows while you are playing games on your personal computer.

However, some of the features that you won’t find in the antivirus suite include cleanup tool, password manager and anti-track privacy service.

Bitdefender Total Security

Many experts suggest Bitdefender Total Security option for security conscious and traveler friendly people. It offers features like the system and file scans.

Along with this, you also get vulnerability scan that constantly checks for any outdated software on the system and weak network passwords.

In addition to this, you get access to a password manager, network threat prevention, protection against ransomware, parental advisor and a VPN with 200 MB data per day to access your favorite content on the internet.

It is one of the highly recommended antivirus solutions in the industry and among experts, because of its ease of use and feature offerings.

McAfee Total Protection

McAfee Total Protection offers unlimited installs and protection against viruses with its single subscription. You can get access to features like vulnerability scanner, email protection, antivirus scanner, password manager and web protection. The download and the installation process is easy, and the interface is sleek and clean to be used by anyone.

It can be used on different devices including Android, Mac, and Windows. The My Home Network feature allows you to view if there are any unauthorized devices connected on your network.

It helps in boosting the performance of your personal computer by utilizing minimum resources possible.

All in all, a good antivirus solution that is recommended by a number of different antivirus experts.